What Is Multisim for Designers?

Multisim combines SPICE simulation and circuit design into an environment optimized to simplify common design tasks, which helps you improve performance, minimize errors, and shorten time to prototype. With a library of 55,000 manufacturer-verified components and seamless integration with the Ultiboard1 PCB layout tools, you can confidently iterate through design decisions and annotate changes between layout and circuit schematic. Use Multisim with Ultiboard to rapidly prototype, build interfacing circuitry, and troubleshoot electronic systems. Multisim users with an active Standard Service Program (SSP) membership are eligible to upgrade.

