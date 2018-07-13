NI Expertise Overview

Communications and Navigation Systems Test
Modern communications and navigation systems are facing threats from ever-improving countermeasures. Engineers need flexible software and instrumentation systems to design new transponders to predict and adapt to complex signal types and threats.
Radio signals that deliver messages are facing an ever-increasing number of interfering elements in the world around us and threats from evolving electronic warfare systems. This creates challenges for military and aviation projects that need to send and receive clear signals. Today’s engineers rely on NI’s software-defined platform for communication system algorithm development, RF hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) test, environment simulation, and transponder ATE. NI’s portfolio of PXI and software-defined communications instrumentation are ideal for monitoring interference signals and illegal transmitters in wireless environments. With user-programmable FPGAs and software tools for processing and analyzing signals more quickly, you can create communication pathways free from noise and other elements that jeopardize signal strength.
NI provides systems ideal for GNSS testing via the PXI platform, which offers the instrumentation and data streaming rates necessary to perform record and playback testing.
Becker developed an XPDR test set that includes simulation of multiple ground stations, onboard navigation systems, and flight control and management systems with PXI.
The PXI platform offers the instrumentation and data streaming rates necessary to perform record and playback testing over hours of environmental data.
Real-Time Spectrum Analyzer
Learn how you can use NI's software defined radio and PXI instrumentation to perform real-time spectrum analysis to capture infrequent and dynamic signals in design and test of communications systems.
