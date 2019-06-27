Download Link: ni-wlan-toolkit-c-runtime_19.0.0_offline.iso
Filesize: 568.19 MB
Checksum (MD5): aff71ec8602311051cde99e5596c7ced
Download Language: English
Product Line: RF
Version: 19.0
Release date: 06-27-2019
Software type: Run-Time
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit
NI WLAN Toolkit Runtime for C provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications developed using NI WLAN Toolkit (Full Version).
This distribution is intended for expert NI WLAN Toolkit customers only. With this distribution you cannot configure, name, or test devices without custom built applications.
NI WLAN Toolkit Runtime for C contains all the features of the full version of NI WLAN Toolkit except for the following:
Perform the following steps to install NI WLAN Toolkit Runtime for C:
To conserve disk space you can delete your iso. It is recommended that you keep the iso in case you need to add features from this distribution in the future or you need to include the NI WLAN Toolkit Runtime for C installer in a installer you build.