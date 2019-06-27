Description

NI WLAN Toolkit Runtime for C provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications developed using NI WLAN Toolkit (Full Version).

This distribution is intended for expert NI WLAN Toolkit customers only. With this distribution you cannot configure, name, or test devices without custom built applications.

NI WLAN Toolkit Runtime for C contains all the features of the full version of NI WLAN Toolkit except for the following: