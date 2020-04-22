Download Link: BIOS_USRP-2974_1_0_4f0_USB.zip
Filesize: 8.76 MB
Checksum (MD5): f0bcd24880e913419589b434d7e1a3fe
Download Language: English
Product Line: Wi-Fi Data Acquisition
Version: 1.0.4f0
Release date: 04-22-2020
Software type: Firmware
Operating system: Linux
USRP-2974 BIOS 1.0.4f0 is the latest BIOS for the USRP-2974
Important! Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!
The BIOS for this controller is larger than the storage available on a single floppy. You will need to obtain a USB flash drive to boot the controller and flash the BIOS from DOS.