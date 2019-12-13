RMX-412x Power Supply Driver for IVI 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Product Line: Power Supplies

Version: 1.0

Release date: 12-13-2019

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows XP

Description

Thank you for using NI RMX-412x Power Supplies. This IVI driver provides LabVIEW and LabVIEW NXG 3.0 IVI support for customers using NI RMX Rack-Mount Programmable DC Power Supplies.


Supported Hardware

NI RMX-412x Power Supplies 1.0 and later supports the following rack-mount power supplies:

  • RMX-4120
  • RMX-4121
  • RMX-4122
  • RMX-4123
  • RMX-4124
  • RMX-4125
  • RMX-4126
  • RMX-4127

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install RMX-412x Power Supply Driver for IVI:

  1. Close all NI software
  2. Download, extract, and run the self-extracting executable nirmx412x.exe. This will install nirmx412x IVI Specific Driver 1.1 and all necessary driver files.

To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file.

The system requirements for the attached utility are below:
- NI-VISA 5.0 or later
- Visual C++ 2008 Runtime Engine
- Microsoft .NET Framework 2.0 or later

