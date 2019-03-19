Description

The NI RFIC Test Software enables you to explore testing advanced RF integrated circuit (RFIC) devices featuring envelope tracking (ET), digital predistortion (DPD), and fast hardware-accelerated power servoing. Measurements include adjacent channel power (ACP), spectral emission mask (SEM), error vector magnitude (EVM), AM-to-AM and AM-to-PM. This software package includes a soft front panel to quickly set up measurements with a wide range of typical options via an intuitive user interface. Complementary open source examples show programmers how to use NI wireless test APIs in automated test environments. Users are encouraged to modify these examples to best suit their requirements.

Before you begin using the NI RFIC Test Software please ensure to note and comply with the following items:

Configure PXI Trigger Routing — For minimum measurement times, this software synchronizes signal generation and analysis by communicating digital trigger signals between the relevant devices. By default, the PXI trigger lines in the table below are used. For this to work, you may need to configure the routing of these trigger lines as defined in the table. Explicit configuration is necessary if the source and destination devices are placed in different bus segments. Use the NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX) to configure trigger routing (select your My System --> Devices and Interfaces --> your PXI chassis and go to the Triggers tab).



Source Destination Trigger Line Trigger Line Can Be Changed Routing Configuration RF Generator

(NI PXIe-5646R VST)

(NI PXIe-5840 VST) RF Analyzer

(NI PXIe-5646R VST)

(NI PXIe-5840 VST) PXI_Trig2 √ Route the used PXI trigger away from the bus segment containing the source RF Generator

(NI PXIe-5646R VST)

(NI PXIe-5840 VST) Source Measure Unit

(NI PXIe-4139 SMU)

(NI PXIe-414x SMU) PXI_Trig2 √ Route the used PXI trigger away from the bus segment containing the source

(This trigger line routing is only required if Vcc sourcing and System PAE measurements are enabled) RF Generator

(NI PXIe-5646R VST) Envelope Generator

(NI PXIe-5451 AWG) PXI_Trig7 no Reserve PXI_Trig7

Route PXI_Trig7 away from the bus segment containing the source

(This trigger line is only required if the RF Generator is of type NI PXIe-5646R) Envelope Generator

(NI PXIe-5451 AWG)

(NI PXIe-5820 AWG) RF Generator

(NI PXIe-5646R VST) PXI_Trig6 no Route PXI_Trig6 away from the bus segment containing the source

(This trigger line is only required if the RF Generator is of type NI PXIe-5646R) Envelope Generator

(NI PXIe-5451 AWG)

(NI PXIe-5820 AWG) Digitizer/Scope PXI_Trig3 √ Route the used PXI trigger away from the bus segment containing the source



NI RFIC Test Software 3.0:

Support 5G NR

Support for Nanosemi Linearizer

Additional code extensions of the NI PXIe-5840 FPGA bitfile like power servoing are embedded in an extensions framework. These extensions are accessed via a unified interface which required a refactoring of the power servoing interface structure

NI RFIC Test Software 2.5:

All WLAN examples configure the local oscillator (LO) to be shared from the rf generator to the analyzer and a LO frequency offset for the PXIe-5840 in the frequency range above 2.4GHz

Measurement series example (power sweep) — EVM, ACLR vs. Transmit Power (w/ and w/o DPD)

Measurement example for LTE Downlink

Generation examples for the PA_Enable signal based on multi-burst waveforms

Support NI-RFSA 18.1

Soft Front Panel updates Support of measurement series (power sweep) — EVM, ACLR, Gain vs. Transmit Power (w/ and w/o DPD) Support of LTE Downlink measurements



NI RFIC Test Software 2.3:

Support for NI PXIe-5820 as arbitrary waveform generator in Envelope Tracking examples

Support NI-RFSA 17.1.

Soft Front Panel updates Support for NI PXIe-5820 as arbitrary waveform generator in Envelope Tracking mode DPD enhancements Crest Factor Reduction for Reference and DPD waveforms Vcc Sourcing and System DC current, voltage and PAE measurements Support for WLAN 802.11ax measurements

Update to new installer system.

NI RFIC Test Software 2.2:

LabVIEW measurement example for WLAN 802.11ax

Support of TDMS file version 2.0

NI RFIC Test Software 2.1:

Support of NI PXIe-5840 Vector Signal Transceiver For this release, no official support will be provided for WLAN measurements using PXIe-5840

Support of NI ET-Sync 2.0 (limited to PXIe-5646R)

NI RFIC Test Software 2.0:

Support for LTE UL EVM, ACP and SEM measurements

Support for WCDMA EVM, ACP and SEM measurements

LabVIEW measurement examples for LTE, WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, CDMA2000, EV-DO, GSM-EDGE and WLAN

Support of PAE measurements by using NI-Scope

Support of detrough shaping functions for ET

Support of .NET programming languages

NI RFIC Test Software 1.0:

Support for look-up table (LUT), memory polynomial model and generalized memory polynomial model based DPD

Support for ET using a user defined shaping table

Automatic adjustment of envelope delay

SW and HW-assisted (FPGA) output power servoing

Measurement support for AM-AM, AM-PM, AM-Gain, TXP, ACP, SEM, Harmonics and EVM

The following NI RF hardware products are supported in Windows 10/8.1/7 (64-bit)

Hardware Product NI RFIC Test Software Notes NI PXIe-5646R VST √ RF generator and analyzer; analyzer functionality required for hardware-accelerated power servoing NI PXIe-5840 VST √ Large bandwidth RF generator and analyzer; analyzer functionality required for hardware-accelerated power servoing NI PXIe-5451 AWG √ Arbitrary Waveform Generator; required for envelope waveform generation when testing ET DUTs

For dEVM measurements, please use NI PXIe-5820 AWG NI PXIe-5820 AWG √ Arbitrary Waveform Generator; required for envelope waveform generation when testing ET DUTs NI PXIe-5162 Digitizer √ Required for PAE measurements; optionally recommended for envelope waveform/delay analysis when testing ET DUTs NI PXIe-5185/6 Digitizer √ Required for PAE measurements; optionally recommended for envelope waveform/delay analysis when testing ET DUTs NI PXIe-4139 Source Measure Unit √ Required for Vcc sourcing and System PAE measurements functionality (optional) NI PXIe-414x Source Measure Unit √ Required for Vcc sourcing and System PAE measurements functionality (optional)

Application Development Environments (ADEs)

Note: You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI RFIC Test Software. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI RFIC Test Software, modify your NI RFIC Test Software installation or launch the NI RFIC Test Software installer again.

LabVIEW 2015 SP1 f13 patch, LabVIEW 2016 f6 patch, LabVIEW 2017 SP1 f3 patch or LabVIEW 2018 SP1 f1 patch

Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 SP1 or later

Note: NI RFIC Test Software will not operate correctly without the service packs and patches previously mentioned.

Required NI Driver Versions:

NI-RFSG 18.1

NI-RFSA 18.1

NI-FGEN 18.5

NI-DCPower 18.5

NI-SCOPE 18.5

Required RF Software Versions:

NI-RFmx SpecAn 3.0

NI-RFmx Demod 3.0

NI-RFmx LTE 3.0¹

NI-RFmx NR 3.0¹

NI-RFmx WLAN 3.0¹

NI WLAN Toolkit 18.0²

NI-RFSG Playback Library 3.0

¹ Required to be installed and licensed for Cellular measurements only.

² Always required to be installed. Requires valid license for WLAN measurements only.

Note: To run the NI RFIC Test Soft Front Panel it is sufficient to install the run-time versions of the products listed above.

Required Operating Systems

The NI RFIC Test Software supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 8.1 (64-bit)

Windows 7 (64-bit)

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum RunTime/Deployment System

Processor—Intel Pentium 4 or equivalent

RAM— Windows 10/8.1/7: 1 GB*

1 GB* A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768 with 256 colors

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

* Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed a larger amount of memory may be required.

Recommended Development System

Processor—Intel i5 or equivalent

RAM— Windows 10/8.1/7: 4 GB*

4 GB* A screen resolution of 1,600 x 1,200

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

* Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed a larger amount of memory may be required.

Note: Guest accounts are not supported under any OS.

<NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Windows 10/8.1/7: Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <PROGRAMS> is an alias for the following program file folder location: Windows 10/8.1/7 (64-bit): Program Files (x86) for 32-bit programs Program Files for 64-bit programs

is an alias for the following program file folder location: <LabVIEW> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Windows 10/8.1/7: <PROGRAMS>\National Instruments\LabVIEW <year>

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <IVIDir> is an alias for the following IVI Foundation file folder location: Windows 10/8.1/7: <PROGRAMS>\IVI Foundation\IVI

is an alias for the following IVI Foundation file folder location:

File Locations