The NI RFIC Test Software enables you to explore testing advanced RF integrated circuit (RFIC) devices featuring envelope tracking (ET), digital predistortion (DPD), and fast hardware-accelerated
power servoing. Measurements include adjacent channel power (ACP), spectral emission mask (SEM), error vector magnitude (EVM), AM-to-AM and AM-to-PM. This software package includes a soft front panel
to quickly set up measurements with a wide range of typical options via an intuitive user interface. Complementary open source examples show programmers how to use NI wireless test APIs in automated test
environments. Users are encouraged to modify these examples to best suit their requirements.
Before you begin using the NI RFIC Test Software please ensure to note and comply with the following items:
- Configure PXI Trigger Routing—
For minimum measurement times, this software synchronizes signal generation and analysis by communicating digital trigger signals between the relevant devices. By default, the PXI trigger lines in the table below are used. For this to work, you may need to configure the routing of these trigger lines as defined in the table. Explicit configuration is necessary if the source and destination devices are placed in different bus segments. Use the NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX) to configure trigger routing (select your My System --> Devices and Interfaces --> your PXI chassis and go to the Triggers tab).
|Source
|Destination
|Trigger Line
|Trigger Line Can Be Changed
|Routing Configuration
|RF Generator
(NI PXIe-5646R VST)
(NI PXIe-5840 VST)
|RF Analyzer
(NI PXIe-5646R VST)
(NI PXIe-5840 VST)
|PXI_Trig2
|
√
|
Route the used PXI trigger away from the bus segment containing the source
|RF Generator
(NI PXIe-5646R VST)
(NI PXIe-5840 VST)
|Source Measure Unit
(NI PXIe-4139 SMU)
(NI PXIe-414x SMU)
|PXI_Trig2
|
√
|
Route the used PXI trigger away from the bus segment containing the source
(This trigger line routing is only required if Vcc sourcing and System PAE measurements are enabled)
|RF Generator
(NI PXIe-5646R VST)
|Envelope Generator
(NI PXIe-5451 AWG)
|PXI_Trig7
|
no
|
Reserve PXI_Trig7
Route PXI_Trig7 away from the bus segment containing the source
(This trigger line is only required if the RF Generator is of type NI PXIe-5646R)
|Envelope Generator
(NI PXIe-5451 AWG)
(NI PXIe-5820 AWG)
|RF Generator
(NI PXIe-5646R VST)
|PXI_Trig6
|
no
|
Route PXI_Trig6 away from the bus segment containing the source
(This trigger line is only required if the RF Generator is of type NI PXIe-5646R)
|Envelope Generator
(NI PXIe-5451 AWG)
(NI PXIe-5820 AWG)
|Digitizer/Scope
|PXI_Trig3
|
√
|
Route the used PXI trigger away from the bus segment containing the source
- Custom FPGA Bitfile —
This solution makes use of the FPGA Extensions feature of the NI PXIe-5646R and NI PXIe-5840 to implement hardware accelerated power servoing
(NI PXIe-5646R and NI PXIe-5840) and to very accurately synchronize RF and envelope waveform generation (NI PXIe-5646R only, NI PXIe-5840 uses
NI T-CLK for this purpose). The custom bitfile NI-RFIC.lvbitx installed with this software adds the corresponding application firmware to coexist
with the niRFSA and niRFSG driver firmware on the device. Consult the examples for more detailed information on how to use the extended functionality
through the NI ETSync and NI Power Servoing APIs.
- Dedicated Use of PXI_Trig6, PXI_Trig7 —
When using the custom bitfile for the NI PXIe-5646R, PXI_Trig6 and PXI_Trig7 are dedicated to communicating start trigger and sync pulse between
the RF signal generator (NI PXIe-5646R) and the arbitrary waveform generator (NI PXIe-5451). PXI_Trig6 and PXI_Trig7 are not available for other purposes
even when not performing a synchronized measurement.
- Bandwidth limitation of the power servo example regarding the NI PXIe-5646R —
The power servo module requires that the signal bandwidth used to calculate the correct output power level is within the instantaneous bandwidth of the utilized RFSA device.
If the shipped power servo example is executed in conjunction with the NI PXIe-5646R (Instantaneous Bandwidth = 200MHz),
this works only if the overall bandwidth of the ACP measurement configuration (sum of all integration bandwidths -> all carrier + offset channels) stays within the instantaneous bandwidth of the NI PXIe-5646R.
For example, assuming an ACP measurement with 1 carrier channel and 2 offset channels with an equal integration bandwidth for all channels, the limit of the signal bandwidth is around 60MHz.
- Shared Local Oscillator (LO) —
The WLAN examples configure per default the LO to be shared from the rf generator to the rf analyzer, assuming the measurement is executed on a single VST (PXIe-5840).
Therefore make sure to connect the LO OUT of the generator with the LO IN of the analyzer on the VST front panel otherwise measurement time-out errors may occur.
Also consider to run the LO alignment calibration with the WLAN Calibration Utility before using the WLAN examples.
NI RFIC Test Software 3.0:
- Support 5G NR
- Support for Nanosemi Linearizer
- Additional code extensions of the NI PXIe-5840 FPGA bitfile like power servoing are embedded in an extensions framework.
These extensions are accessed via a unified interface which required a refactoring of the power servoing interface structure
NI RFIC Test Software 2.5:
- All WLAN examples configure the local oscillator (LO) to be shared from the rf generator to the analyzer and a LO frequency offset for the PXIe-5840 in the frequency range above 2.4GHz
- Measurement series example (power sweep) — EVM, ACLR vs. Transmit Power (w/ and w/o DPD)
- Measurement example for LTE Downlink
- Generation examples for the PA_Enable signal based on multi-burst waveforms
- Support NI-RFSA 18.1
- Soft Front Panel updates
- Support of measurement series (power sweep) — EVM, ACLR, Gain vs. Transmit Power (w/ and w/o DPD)
- Support of LTE Downlink measurements
NI RFIC Test Software 2.3:
- Support for NI PXIe-5820 as arbitrary waveform generator in Envelope Tracking examples
- Support NI-RFSA 17.1.
- Soft Front Panel updates
- Support for NI PXIe-5820 as arbitrary waveform generator in Envelope Tracking mode
- DPD enhancements
- Crest Factor Reduction for Reference and DPD waveforms
- Vcc Sourcing and System DC current, voltage and PAE measurements
- Support for WLAN 802.11ax measurements
- Update to new installer system.
NI RFIC Test Software 2.2:
- LabVIEW measurement example for WLAN 802.11ax
- Support of TDMS file version 2.0
NI RFIC Test Software 2.1:
- Support of NI PXIe-5840 Vector Signal Transceiver
- For this release, no official support will be provided for WLAN measurements using PXIe-5840
- Support of NI ET-Sync 2.0 (limited to PXIe-5646R)
NI RFIC Test Software 2.0:
- Support for LTE UL EVM, ACP and SEM measurements
- Support for WCDMA EVM, ACP and SEM measurements
- LabVIEW measurement examples for LTE, WCDMA, TD-SCDMA, CDMA2000, EV-DO, GSM-EDGE and WLAN
- Support of PAE measurements by using NI-Scope
- Support of detrough shaping functions for ET
- Support of .NET programming languages
NI RFIC Test Software 1.0:
- Support for look-up table (LUT), memory polynomial model and generalized memory polynomial model based DPD
- Support for ET using a user defined shaping table
- Automatic adjustment of envelope delay
- SW and HW-assisted (FPGA) output power servoing
- Measurement support for AM-AM, AM-PM, AM-Gain, TXP, ACP, SEM, Harmonics and EVM
The following NI RF hardware products are supported in Windows 10/8.1/7 (64-bit)
|Hardware Product
|NI RFIC Test Software
|Notes
|NI PXIe-5646R VST
|
√
|
RF generator and analyzer; analyzer functionality required for hardware-accelerated power servoing
|NI PXIe-5840 VST
|
√
|
Large bandwidth RF generator and analyzer; analyzer functionality required for hardware-accelerated power servoing
|NI PXIe-5451 AWG
|
√
|
Arbitrary Waveform Generator; required for envelope waveform generation when testing ET DUTs
For dEVM measurements, please use NI PXIe-5820 AWG
|NI PXIe-5820 AWG
|
√
|
Arbitrary Waveform Generator; required for envelope waveform generation when testing ET DUTs
|NI PXIe-5162 Digitizer
|
√
|
Required for PAE measurements; optionally recommended for envelope waveform/delay analysis when testing ET DUTs
|NI PXIe-5185/6 Digitizer
|
√
|
Required for PAE measurements; optionally recommended for envelope waveform/delay analysis when testing ET DUTs
|NI PXIe-4139 Source Measure Unit
|
√
|
Required for Vcc sourcing and System PAE measurements functionality (optional)
|NI PXIe-414x Source Measure Unit
|
√
|
Required for Vcc sourcing and System PAE measurements functionality (optional)
Application Development Environments (ADEs)
Note: You should install ADEs, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI RFIC Test Software. To add support for ADEs installed after installing NI RFIC Test Software, modify your NI RFIC Test Software installation or launch the NI RFIC Test Software installer again.
- LabVIEW 2015 SP1 f13 patch, LabVIEW 2016 f6 patch, LabVIEW 2017 SP1 f3 patch or LabVIEW 2018 SP1 f1 patch
- Microsoft Visual Studio 2010 SP1 or later
Note: NI RFIC Test Software will not operate correctly without the service packs and patches previously mentioned.
Required NI Driver Versions:
- NI-RFSG 18.1
- NI-RFSA 18.1
- NI-FGEN 18.5
- NI-DCPower 18.5
- NI-SCOPE 18.5
Required RF Software Versions:
- NI-RFmx SpecAn 3.0
- NI-RFmx Demod 3.0
- NI-RFmx LTE 3.0¹
- NI-RFmx NR 3.0¹
- NI-RFmx WLAN 3.0¹
- NI WLAN Toolkit 18.0²
- NI-RFSG Playback Library 3.0
¹ Required to be installed and licensed for Cellular measurements only.
² Always required to be installed. Requires valid license for WLAN measurements only.
Note: To run the NI RFIC Test Soft Front Panel it is sufficient to install the run-time versions of the products listed above.
Required Operating Systems
The NI RFIC Test Software supports the following operating systems:
- Windows 10 (64-bit)
- Windows 8.1 (64-bit)
- Windows 7 (64-bit)
NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.
Minimum RunTime/Deployment System
- Processor—Intel Pentium 4 or equivalent
- RAM— Windows 10/8.1/7: 1 GB*
- A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768 with 256 colors
- Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs
* Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed a larger amount of memory may be required.
Recommended Development System
- Processor—Intel i5 or equivalent
- RAM— Windows 10/8.1/7: 4 GB*
- A screen resolution of 1,600 x 1,200
- Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs
* Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed a larger amount of memory may be required.
Note: Guest accounts are not supported under any OS.
- <NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location:
- Windows 10/8.1/7: Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments
- <PROGRAMS> is an alias for the following program file folder location:
- Windows 10/8.1/7 (64-bit):
- Program Files (x86) for 32-bit programs
- Program Files for 64-bit programs
- <LabVIEW> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location:
- Windows 10/8.1/7: <PROGRAMS>\National Instruments\LabVIEW <year>
- <IVIDir> is an alias for the following IVI Foundation file folder location:
- Windows 10/8.1/7: <PROGRAMS>\IVI Foundation\IVI
File Locations
|Files
|Installed Location on Windows 10/8.1/7
|NI RFIC Test Software Examples
|<NIDocDir>\NI RFIC Test Software\Examples
|NI RFIC Test Software Waveforms
|<NIDocDir>\NI RFIC Test Software\Waveforms
|NI PXIe-5646R VST FPGA Bitfile
|<NIDocDir>\FPGA Extension Bitfiles\NI PXIe-5646R\NI-RFIC.lvbitx
|NI PXIe-5840 VST FPGA Bitfile
|<NIDocDir>\FPGA Extension Bitfiles\NI PXIe-5840\NI-RFIC.lvbitx
|NI ETSync LabVIEW API
|<LabVIEW>\vi.lib\addons\ET
|NI Power Servoing LabVIEW API
|<LabVIEW>\user.lib\_NI Power Servoing IP
|NI NanoSemi LabVIEW API
|<LabVIEW>\user.lib\_NanoSemi Linearizer (64bit LabVIEW only)
|NI ETSync and Power Servoing C APIs
|
<IVIDir>\Include
<IVIDir>\Bin
<IVIDir>\Bin\niETSyncSupport
<IVIDir>\Lib\msc (32-bit versions only)
<IVIDir>\Lib_x64\msc
|NI ETSync Documentation, .NET Wrapper
|<NiDocDir>\NI-ETSync
|NI Power Servoing Documentation, .NET Wrapper
|<NiDocDir>\FPGA Power Servo