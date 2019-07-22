Description

The RFIC Test Software is application software that helps you characterize RF ICs like power amplifiers (PAs) and front-end modules (FEMs). You can select from application-specific digital pre-distortion (DPD) algorithms for PA linearization, such as lookup table (LUT), memory polynomial (MP), and generalized memory polynomial (GMP). You can incorporate and run linearization algorithms or the linearization technology of NI Alliance Partners. You also can use the software to characterize power efficiency optimization techniques like envelope tracking (ET) when working with NI instruments like the PXI Vector Signal Transceiver. You can use the GUI to save manual configurations and executions for reuse or to share with other test-benches. A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.