RFIC Test Software 19.0 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Available Downloads:

Browser Download

Download Link: ni-rfic-test-software_19.0_online.exe


To get started:

  • Click the Download Link link above.
  • Your browser will begin downloading the standalone installer for your software.
  • Once the standalone installer has been downloaded, launch the executable and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.

Filesize: 3.64 MB

Checksum (MD5): 49fe70ce4ad51318c447e1ebde73105d

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: RF

Version: 19.0

Release date: 07-22-2019

Software type: Code Library/API

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 64-bit

Description

The RFIC Test Software is application software that helps you characterize RF ICs like power amplifiers (PAs) and front-end modules (FEMs). You can select from application-specific digital pre-distortion (DPD) algorithms for PA linearization, such as lookup table (LUT), memory polynomial (MP), and generalized memory polynomial (GMP). You can incorporate and run linearization algorithms or the linearization technology of NI Alliance Partners. You also can use the software to characterize power efficiency optimization techniques like envelope tracking (ET) when working with NI instruments like the PXI Vector Signal Transceiver. You can use the GUI to save manual configurations and executions for reuse or to share with other test-benches. A National Instruments Alliance Partner is a business entity independent from National Instruments and has no agency, partnership, or joint-venture relationship with National Instruments.

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install RFIC Test Software 19.0: 1.Close all NI software. 2.Run the installer and follow the prompts to install NI Package Manager. 3.Choose the software you want to install and continue the installation. 4.Verify that the software installs correctly.

More Information

Your Feedback

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit