Available Downloads:

Browser Download

Download Link: NI_ME_11.8.71.3630_USB.zip


To get started:

  • Click the Download Link link above.
  • Your browser will begin downloading the standalone installer for your software.
  • Once the standalone installer has been downloaded, launch the executable and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.

Filesize: 5.19 MB

Checksum (MD5): d76dafcbac6fe340f2cb5fc104733908

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI

Version: 1.0

Release date: 04-21-2020

Software type: Firmware

Operating system: Windows

Description

Important! After updating this Intel® Manageability Firmware, you can NOT downgrade the Intel® Manageability Firmware to previous version.

Please reference the readme file contained within the zip file to complete the Intel ® Manageability Firmware Update.

Installation Instructions

Refer to the README__MEFW_UPDATE_INSTRUCTIONS contained within the zip file for installation instruction.

