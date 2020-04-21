Download Link: NI_ME_11.8.71.3630_USB.zip
Filesize: 5.19 MB
Checksum (MD5): d76dafcbac6fe340f2cb5fc104733908
Download Language: English
Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI
Version: 1.0
Release date: 04-21-2020
Software type: Firmware
Operating system: Windows
Important! After updating this Intel® Manageability Firmware, you can NOT downgrade the Intel® Manageability Firmware to previous version.
Please reference the readme file contained within the zip file to complete the Intel ® Manageability Firmware Update.
Refer to the README__MEFW_UPDATE_INSTRUCTIONS contained within the zip file for installation instruction.