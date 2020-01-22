Download Link: BIOS_PXIe-8840_2.1.4f1_USB.zip
Filesize: 5.76 MB
Checksum (MD5): c9dfaa6a1148d869cca62c2dec40ad5f
Download Language: English
Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI
Version: 2.1.4f1
Release date: 01-22-2020
Software type: Firmware
Operating system: Linux RT; Windows 10; Windows 7
PXIe-8840 BIOS 2.1.4f1 is the latest BIOS for the PXIe-8840
Important! Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!
The BIOS for this controller is larger than the storage available on a single floppy. You will need to obtain a USB flash drive to boot the controller and flash the BIOS from DOS.