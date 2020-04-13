Download Link: BIOS_PXIe-8821_2.1.7f0_USB.zip
Filesize: 7.75 MB
Checksum (MD5): 4cdee33111375b870ffb83f9064e3218
Download Language: English
Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI
Version: 2.1.7f0
Release date: 04-13-2020
Software type: Firmware
Operating system: Linux RT; Windows 10; Windows 7
PXIe-8821 BIOS 2.1.7f0 is the latest BIOS for the PXIe-8821
Important! Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!
The BIOS for this controller is larger than the storage available on a single floppy. You will need to obtain a USB flash drive to boot the controller and flash the BIOS from DOS.