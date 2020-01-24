From 7:00 PM CST Friday, January 24th - 7:00 PM CST Sunday, January 26th, ni.com will be undergoing system upgrades that may result in temporary service interruption.

Download Link: PXIe-8399_fw_19072915.bin


To get started:

  • Click the Download Link link above.
  • Your browser will begin downloading the standalone installer for your software.
  • Once the standalone installer has been downloaded, launch the executable and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.

Filesize: 576.98 KByte

Checksum (MD5): a5abc775b9a58b46d90fb7dbd559e5a9

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.
Supporting Files:

Download Language: English

Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI

Version: 19.0

Release date: 01-24-2020

Software type: Firmware

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 7

Description

The NI PXIe-8399 firmware update file is used to update the firmware of a PXIe-8399 MXIe board through NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX). This firmware file and version is specific to the PXIe-8399. Please reference the attached readme file for more details.

Installation Instructions

Please see the attached readme file for detailed upgrade instructions for your hardware. 

