Download Link: PXIe-8399_fw_19072915.bin
Filesize: 576.98 KByte
Checksum (MD5): a5abc775b9a58b46d90fb7dbd559e5a9
Download Language: English
Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI
Version: 19.0
Release date: 01-24-2020
Software type: Firmware
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 7
The NI PXIe-8399 firmware update file is used to update the firmware of a PXIe-8399 MXIe board through NI Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX). This firmware file and version is specific to the PXIe-8399. Please reference the attached readme file for more details.
Please see the attached readme file for detailed upgrade instructions for your hardware.