Description

The PXIe-8135 Peripheral Drivers zip file contains the peripheral drivers needed to install Windows from scratch. All drivers have been tested and verified to work with your Embedded Controller. Additionally, please visit www.ni.com/downloads/drivers and install NI-488.2, and PXI Platform Services. It is recommended to use the latest version of each.

Updating Drivers:

National Instrument (NI) controllers come with the operating system and latest drivers pre-installed. NI will occasionally update those drivers as needed with newer drivers as they become available. NI strives to have the latest validated drivers available here for download.

Recovery Options: To restore the controller to its original shipping state, NI provides multiple options. The options are listed here in order of convenience.

Option 1: NI controllers come with Acronis Recovery Manager pre-installed with the shipping configuration saved to a protected partition. To recover a controller to its original shipping state simply press F4 while the system is booting and follow the prompts on the screen. Note that this will erase all contents of your hard drive and reinstall the fresh image onto your controller. Acronis can also be used to make a backup image of your system or to restore your system from a saved backup image.

Option 2: Use the Recovery DVD included with the controller. This option requires that the user retain the Recovery DVD and has a USB DVD drive available. This also will erase your hard drive and install the fresh image onto your controller.

Option 3: Install the desired version of Windows using an installer obtained from Microsoft and download the files from this page to obtain all of the necessary peripheral drivers needed.