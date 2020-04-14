Download Link: BIOS_PXIe-8135_1.2.7f0_USB.zip
Filesize: 6.78 MB
Checksum (MD5): b990f2c1df3e07c3d1f8b8cdf1671eb7
Download Language: English
Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI
Version: 1.2.7f0
Release date: 04-14-2020
Software type: Firmware
Operating system: Windows
PXIe-8135 BIOS 1.2.7f0 is the latest BIOS for the PXIe-8135
Important! Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!
The BIOS for this controller is larger than the storage available on a single floppy. You will need to obtain a USB flash drive to boot the controller and flash the BIOS from DOS.