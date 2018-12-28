PXIe-8115 BIOS 1.0.2f0 for Bootable USB Drive 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Download Link: BIOS_PXIe-8115_1.0.2f0_USB.zip


Filesize: 3.75 MB

Checksum (MD5): 4ddd07b9058a3520273432adf1864140

Download Language: English

Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI

Version: 1.0

Release date: 12-28-2018

Software type: Firmware

Operating system: Real-Time OS; Windows

Description

PXIe-8115 BIOS 1.0.2f0 is the latest BIOS for the PXIe-8115. This BIOS version addresses the Spectre Variant 2, Variant 3a, Variant 4, and Foreshadow vulnerabilities.

Important! Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!

Installation Instructions

The BIOS for this controller is larger than the storage available on a single floppy. You will need to obtain a USB flash drive to boot the controller and flash the BIOS from DOS.

 

  1. Obtain a USB flash drive that may be overwritten if necessary
  2. Convert the USB flash drive into a bootable device capable of booting DOS by running the "CreateUSBUtilityDisk.exe"
  3. Insert the USB flash drive into your controller. Set up your controller to boot first from this USB flash drive using the following procedure:
    • While the controller boots, press DEL to enter the BIOS Setup Utility
    • Navigate to the Advanced»USB submenu and ensure that Legacy USB Support is set to ENABLED
    • Press F10 to save and reboot. While rebooting, press DEL to enter the BIOS Setup Utility again
    • Navigate to the Boot menu. Follow the on screen help to change the boot ordering so that your USB flash drive is the first boot device
    • Press F10 to save and reboot
  4. Once the controller boots into DOS, follow the onscreen instructions in order to flash your BIOS
  5. Once the system starts the BIOS update process, be sure to let the program complete or you will corrupt the system and it will not boot
  6. Once the program is finished, remove the USB flash drive and reboot the controller
  7. If a problem occurs during the flash, contact National Instruments technical support for assistance

 

