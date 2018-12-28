Download Link: BIOS_PXIe-8115_1.0.2f0_USB.zip
Filesize: 3.75 MB
Checksum (MD5): 4ddd07b9058a3520273432adf1864140
Download Language: English
Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI
Version: 1.0
Release date: 12-28-2018
Software type: Firmware
Operating system: Real-Time OS; Windows
PXIe-8115 BIOS 1.0.2f0 is the latest BIOS for the PXIe-8115. This BIOS version addresses the Spectre Variant 2, Variant 3a, Variant 4, and Foreshadow vulnerabilities.
Important! Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!
The BIOS for this controller is larger than the storage available on a single floppy. You will need to obtain a USB flash drive to boot the controller and flash the BIOS from DOS.