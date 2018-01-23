PXI Platform Services 17.5 (Linux) 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI

Version: 17.5

Release date: 01-23-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: CentOS; RedHat; Scientific Linux; SUSE

Description

This software is required to identify NI PXI and PXI Express chassis and modules, as well as to allow for trigger routing. The proper hardware driver for particular NI modules such as NI-VISA products is still required to fully leverage its capabilities.
For more information about supported hardware, please refer to the following documentation:
NI PXI Platform Services Hardware Support

Installation Instructions

Please see the attached ReadMe file for installation instructions.

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • NI ExpressCard-8360
  • NI PXIe-1062Q
  • NI PXIe-1065
  • NI PXIe-1073
  • NI PXIe-1075
  • NI PXIe-1082
  • NI PXIe-8103
  • NI PXIe-8105
  • NI PXIe-8106
  • NI PXIe-8130
  • NI PXIe-8370
  • NI PXIe-ExpressCard8360
  • PCIe-8398
  • PXI-1000
  • PXI-1000B
  • PXI-1031
  • PXI-1031 OEM
  • PXI-1031DC
  • PXI-1033
  • PXI-1036
  • PXI-1036DC
  • PXI-1042
  • PXI-1042 OEM
  • PXI-1042Q
  • PXI-1044
  • PXI-1045
  • PXI-1045 OEM
  • PXI-1050
  • PXI-1052
  • PXI-1056
  • PXI-8101
  • PXI-8102
  • PXI-8104
  • PXI-8105
  • PXI-8106
  • PXI-8106 OEM
  • PXI-8108
  • PXI-8108 RT
  • PXI-8109
  • PXI-8110
  • PXI-8110 RT
  • PXI-8115
  • PXI-8115 RT
  • PXI-8119
  • PXI-8183
  • PXI-8184
  • PXI-8185
  • PXI-8186
  • PXI-8187
  • PXI-8195
  • PXI-8196
  • PXI-8360
  • PXI-8820
  • PXI-8840
  • PXI-PCI8360
  • PXI-PCI8361
  • PXI-PCI8368
  • PXIe-1062Q OEM
  • PXIe-1065 OEM
  • PXIe-1066DC
  • PXIe-1071
  • PXIe-1075 OEM
  • PXIe-1082 OEM
  • PXIe-1082DC
  • PXIe-1085
  • PXIe-8100 RT
  • PXIe-8101
  • PXIe-8102
  • PXIe-8108
  • PXIe-8115
  • PXIe-8133
  • PXIe-8135
  • PXIe-8238
  • PXIe-8240
  • PXIe-8301
  • PXIe-8364
  • PXIe-8374
  • PXIe-8375
  • PXIe-8381
  • PXIe-8384
  • PXIe-8388
  • PXIe-8389
  • PXIe-8394
  • PXIe-8398
  • PXIe-8399
  • PXIe-8840
  • PXIe-8880

