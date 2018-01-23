Download Link: PXIPS175.tar.gz
Filesize: 18.97 MB
Checksum (MD5): 82bdde51c6ef4f4e23ef68317f99daf4
Download Language: English
Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI
Version: 17.5
Release date: 01-23-2018
Software type: Driver
Operating system: CentOS; RedHat; Scientific Linux; SUSE
This software is required to identify NI PXI and PXI Express chassis and modules, as well as to allow for trigger routing. The proper hardware driver for particular NI modules such as NI-VISA products is still required to fully leverage its capabilities.
For more information about supported hardware, please refer to the following documentation:
NI PXI Platform Services Hardware Support
The following devices are supported for use with this download: