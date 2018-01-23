PXI Platform Services Runtime 17.5.1 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Download Language: English

Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI

Version: 17.5.1

Release date: 01-23-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 Configuration Run-Time provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications developed using PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 (Full Version).
PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 Configuration Run-Time contains all the features of the full version of PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 except for the following:

  • PXI hardware configuration through Measurement & Automation Explorer
  • PXI Platform Services documentation

NI recommends that you use the PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 (Full Version) whenever possible to take advantage of the full feature set.

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install PXI Platform Services Configuration Runtime:

  1. Download and run the self-extracting executable NIPXIPSRuntime1751.exe and follow the prompts.


To conserve disk space you can delete your extracted files. It is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from this distribution in the future or you need to include the PXI Platform Services installer in a installer you build.

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • NI ExpressCard-8360
  • NI PXIe-1062Q
  • NI PXIe-1065
  • NI PXIe-1073
  • NI PXIe-1075
  • NI PXIe-1082
  • NI PXIe-8103
  • NI PXIe-8105
  • NI PXIe-8106
  • NI PXIe-8130
  • NI PXIe-8370
  • NI PXIe-ExpressCard8360
  • PCIe-8398
  • PXI-1000
  • PXI-1000B
  • PXI-1031
  • PXI-1031 OEM
  • PXI-1031DC
  • PXI-1033
  • PXI-1036
  • PXI-1036DC
  • PXI-1042
  • PXI-1042 OEM
  • PXI-1042Q
  • PXI-1044
  • PXI-1045
  • PXI-1045 OEM
  • PXI-1050
  • PXI-1052
  • PXI-1056
  • PXI-8101
  • PXI-8102
  • PXI-8104
  • PXI-8105
  • PXI-8106
  • PXI-8106 OEM
  • PXI-8108
  • PXI-8108 RT
  • PXI-8109
  • PXI-8110
  • PXI-8110 RT
  • PXI-8115
  • PXI-8115 RT
  • PXI-8119
  • PXI-8183
  • PXI-8184
  • PXI-8185
  • PXI-8186
  • PXI-8187
  • PXI-8195
  • PXI-8196
  • PXI-8360
  • PXI-8820
  • PXI-8840
  • PXI-PCI8360
  • PXI-PCI8361
  • PXI-PCI8368
  • PXIe-1062Q OEM
  • PXIe-1065 OEM
  • PXIe-1066DC
  • PXIe-1071
  • PXIe-1075 OEM
  • PXIe-1082 OEM
  • PXIe-1082DC
  • PXIe-1085
  • PXIe-8100 RT
  • PXIe-8101
  • PXIe-8102
  • PXIe-8108
  • PXIe-8115
  • PXIe-8133
  • PXIe-8135
  • PXIe-8238
  • PXIe-8240
  • PXIe-8301
  • PXIe-8364
  • PXIe-8374
  • PXIe-8375
  • PXIe-8381
  • PXIe-8384
  • PXIe-8388
  • PXIe-8389
  • PXIe-8394
  • PXIe-8398
  • PXIe-8399
  • PXIe-8840
  • PXIe-8880

