Download Link: NIPXIPSRuntime1751.exe
Filesize: 111.82 MB
Checksum (MD5): 7bc143ca7df9ff7e8c4a7bb48f31628a
Download Language: English
Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI
Version: 17.5.1
Release date: 01-23-2018
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 Configuration Run-Time provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications developed using PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 (Full Version).
PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 Configuration Run-Time contains all the features of the full version of PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 except for the following:
NI recommends that you use the PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 (Full Version) whenever possible to take advantage of the full feature set.
Perform the following steps to install PXI Platform Services Configuration Runtime:
To conserve disk space you can delete your extracted files. It is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from this distribution in the future or you need to include the PXI Platform Services installer in a installer you build.
The following devices are supported for use with this download: