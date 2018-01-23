Description

PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 Configuration Run-Time provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications developed using PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 (Full Version).

PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 Configuration Run-Time contains all the features of the full version of PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 except for the following:

PXI hardware configuration through Measurement & Automation Explorer

PXI Platform Services documentation

NI recommends that you use the PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 (Full Version) whenever possible to take advantage of the full feature set.