Description

This software is required to identify NI PXI and PXI Express chassis and modules, as well as to allow for trigger routing. The proper hardware driver for particular NI modules such as DAQmx products is still required to fully leverage its capabilities. NI PXI Platform Services is already included with hardware drivers, but there may be cases where only the PXI Platform Services software is needed for certain applications. Some example scenarios include the use of NI-MXI products or the use of NI PXI or PXI Express chassis without the installation of other NI PXI hardware drivers. Contact ni.com/support with questions related to this.



For more information about supported operating systems and hardware, please refer to the following documentation:

NI PXI Platform Services Operating System Support

NI PXI Platform Services Hardware Support