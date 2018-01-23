PXI Platform Services 17.5.1 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI

Version: 17.5.1

Release date: 01-23-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

This software is required to identify NI PXI and PXI Express chassis and modules, as well as to allow for trigger routing. The proper hardware driver for particular NI modules such as DAQmx products is still required to fully leverage its capabilities. NI PXI Platform Services is already included with hardware drivers, but there may be cases where only the PXI Platform Services software is needed for certain applications. Some example scenarios include the use of NI-MXI products or the use of NI PXI or PXI Express chassis without the installation of other NI PXI hardware drivers. Contact ni.com/support with questions related to this.

For more information about supported operating systems and hardware, please refer to the following documentation:
NI PXI Platform Services Operating System Support
NI PXI Platform Services Hardware Support

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • NI ExpressCard-8360
  • NI PXIe-1062Q
  • NI PXIe-1065
  • NI PXIe-1073
  • NI PXIe-1075
  • NI PXIe-1082
  • NI PXIe-8103
  • NI PXIe-8105
  • NI PXIe-8106
  • NI PXIe-8130
  • NI PXIe-8370
  • NI PXIe-ExpressCard8360
  • PCIe-8398
  • PXI-1000
  • PXI-1000B
  • PXI-1031
  • PXI-1031 OEM
  • PXI-1031DC
  • PXI-1033
  • PXI-1036
  • PXI-1036DC
  • PXI-1042
  • PXI-1042 OEM
  • PXI-1042Q
  • PXI-1044
  • PXI-1045
  • PXI-1045 OEM
  • PXI-1050
  • PXI-1052
  • PXI-1056
  • PXI-8101
  • PXI-8102
  • PXI-8104
  • PXI-8105
  • PXI-8106
  • PXI-8106 OEM
  • PXI-8108
  • PXI-8108 RT
  • PXI-8109
  • PXI-8110
  • PXI-8110 RT
  • PXI-8115
  • PXI-8115 RT
  • PXI-8119
  • PXI-8183
  • PXI-8184
  • PXI-8185
  • PXI-8186
  • PXI-8187
  • PXI-8195
  • PXI-8196
  • PXI-8360
  • PXI-8820
  • PXI-8840
  • PXI-PCI8360
  • PXI-PCI8361
  • PXI-PCI8368
  • PXIe-1062Q OEM
  • PXIe-1065 OEM
  • PXIe-1066DC
  • PXIe-1071
  • PXIe-1075 OEM
  • PXIe-1082 OEM
  • PXIe-1082DC
  • PXIe-1085
  • PXIe-8100 RT
  • PXIe-8101
  • PXIe-8102
  • PXIe-8108
  • PXIe-8115
  • PXIe-8133
  • PXIe-8135
  • PXIe-8238
  • PXIe-8240
  • PXIe-8301
  • PXIe-8364
  • PXIe-8374
  • PXIe-8375
  • PXIe-8381
  • PXIe-8384
  • PXIe-8388
  • PXIe-8389
  • PXIe-8394
  • PXIe-8398
  • PXIe-8399
  • PXIe-8840
  • PXIe-8880

