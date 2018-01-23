Download Link: NIPXIPS1751.exe
Filesize: 501.13 MB
Checksum (MD5): 91edada65dfcca4018625939f9d5f3a9
Download Language: English
Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI
Version: 17.5.1
Release date: 01-23-2018
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
This software is required to identify NI PXI and PXI Express chassis and modules, as well as to allow for trigger routing. The proper hardware driver for particular NI modules such as DAQmx products is still required to fully leverage its capabilities. NI PXI Platform Services is already included with hardware drivers, but there may be cases where only the PXI Platform Services software is needed for certain applications. Some example scenarios include the use of NI-MXI products or the use of NI PXI or PXI Express chassis without the installation of other NI PXI hardware drivers. Contact ni.com/support with questions related to this.
For more information about supported operating systems and hardware, please refer to the following documentation:
NI PXI Platform Services Operating System Support
NI PXI Platform Services Hardware Support
The following devices are supported for use with this download: