Download Link: BIOS_PXI-8840_2.0.4f0_USB.zip
Filesize: 5.76 MB
Checksum (MD5): 56dc6d3a5cf05a282a9e247ac8ac4696
Download Language: English
Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI
Version: 2.0.4f0
Release date: 04-14-2020
Software type: Firmware
Operating system: Windows
PXI-8840 BIOS 2.0.4f0 is the latest BIOS for the PXI-8840
Important! Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!
The BIOS for this controller is larger than the storage available on a single floppy. You will need to obtain a USB flash drive to boot the controller and flash the BIOS from DOS.