Description

PXI-8820 BIOS 1.0.1f0 is the latest BIOS for the PXI-8820. This BIOS version addresses the Spectre Variant 2, Variant 3a, Variant 4, and Foreshadow vulnerabilities.

Important! Flashing this BIOS will reset your CMOS default settings. Please record changes you have made to them prior to flashing this BIOS!