Browser Download

Download Link: NIPackageManager19.0.exe


Filesize: 150.11 MB

Checksum (MD5): 8304cecb771c3abe563ba365563ab102

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: Chinese (Simplified); English; French; German; Japanese; Korean

Product Line: NI Installers

Version: 19.0

Release date: 04-08-2019

Software type: Utility

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit

Description

The NI Package Manager is a lightweight desktop client that you can use to browse for, install, remove, and upgrade NI software.

