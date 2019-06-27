NI WLAN Measurement Suite 19.0 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 2027.96 MB

Checksum (MD5): 5d44ecd9877e71cc89afb61275d3cdda

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: RF

Version: 19.0

Release date: 06-27-2019

Software type: Application Software

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit

Description

New Features

WLAN Analysis 19.0 includes the following new feature:

  • Support for LabVIEW 2019 (32-bit and 64-bit)

WLAN Generation 19.0 includes the following new feature:

  • Support for LabVIEW 2019 (32-bit and 64-bit)

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install the NI WLAN Measurement Suite:

  1. Close all NI software.
  2. Mount the ni-wlan-toolkit_19.0.0_offline.iso and run the Install.exe. This will install NI WLAN Measurement Suite 19.0 and all necessary driver files.

To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .iso file, however it is recommended that you keep the iso in case you need to add features from the NI WLAN distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.

More Information

