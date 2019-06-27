Download Link: ni-wlan-toolkit_19.0.0_offline.iso
Filesize: 2027.96 MB
Checksum (MD5): 5d44ecd9877e71cc89afb61275d3cdda
Download Language: English
Product Line: RF
Version: 19.0
Release date: 06-27-2019
Software type: Application Software
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit
Perform the following steps to install the NI WLAN Measurement Suite:
To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .iso file, however it is recommended that you keep the iso in case you need to add features from the NI WLAN distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.