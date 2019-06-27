Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install the NI WLAN Measurement Suite:

Close all NI software. Mount the ni-wlan-toolkit_19.0.0_offline.iso and run the Install.exe. This will install NI WLAN Measurement Suite 19.0 and all necessary driver files.

To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .iso file, however it is recommended that you keep the iso in case you need to add features from the NI WLAN distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.