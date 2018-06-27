Installation Instructions

Complete the following steps to install Vision Builder AI: Note: You must be logged in with administrator privileges to install Vision Builder AI. 1. Run the downloaded executable to begin the setup process. 2. Vision Builder AI prompts you to enter your user information. Select one of the following options: * Install this product using the following serial number * Install this product for evaluation If you choose to enter a serial number, enter the serial number found on your Certificate of Ownership card. Vision Builder AI automatically uses this serial number when you run the NI Activation Wizard. 3. Continue to follow the instructions on the screen.