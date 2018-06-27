Download Link: VBAI_2018.zip
Filesize: 1876.73 MB
Checksum (MD5): cb2ca8f6ec032157033979d2ee37efb8
Download Language: English
Product Line: Vision Software
Version: 2018
Release date: 06-27-2018
Software type: Application Software
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Embedded Standard 7 (SP1); Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
This download is a full installer for Vision Builder AI 2018. The evaluation period is 7 days, but can be extended up to 45 days with registration. The software is fully functional in evaluation mode, except for code generation for LabVIEW. You can purchase Vision Builder AI online or by contacting your local sales representative.
Complete the following steps to install Vision Builder AI: Note: You must be logged in with administrator privileges to install Vision Builder AI. 1. Run the downloaded executable to begin the setup process. 2. Vision Builder AI prompts you to enter your user information. Select one of the following options: * Install this product using the following serial number * Install this product for evaluation If you choose to enter a serial number, enter the serial number found on your Certificate of Ownership card. Vision Builder AI automatically uses this serial number when you run the NI Activation Wizard. 3. Continue to follow the instructions on the screen.