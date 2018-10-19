NI Vision Acquisition Software 18.5 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 3146 MB

Checksum (MD5): 8bd8feab0d3c8786fe5a5af20a74476a

Supporting Files:

Download Language: English

Product Line: Vision Software

Version: 18.5

Release date: 10-19-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Embedded Standard 7 (SP1); Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

NI Vision Acquisition Software (VAS) enables you to acquire, display, and save images from a range of industry standard cameras interfaces including GigE Vision, USB3 Vision, and Camera Link. You can also use this software to conveniently control digital I/O on NI vision hardware. With a set of easy-to-use functions and example programs, you can quickly create applications using LabVIEW, LabVIEW NXG, and C/C++.

Features

  • Added support for LabVIEW 2018 SP1
  • Added IMAQdx support for LabVIEW NXG 3.0
  • Added IMAQ I/O support for FPGA-based Camera Link acquisition in Windows using the PCIe-1477 frame grabber.

Installation Instructions

Operating Systems

  • Windows 10 64 bit; Windows 10 32 bit; Windows 8.1 64 bit; Windows 8.1 x86; Windows 7 SP1 64 bit; Windows 7 SP1 x86; Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1; Windows Server 2008 R2 x64; Windows Server 2012 R2 x64

 

Complete the following steps to install NI Vision Acquisition Software:

Note: You must have administrator access to install the NI Vision Acquisition Software.

  1. Insert the NI Vision Acquisition Software installation media.
  2. If you do not have autorun enabled, double-click autorun.exe. If you have autorun enabled, autorun.exe runs automatically.
  3. Follow the onscreen instructions.

NI-IMAQ and NI-IMAQdx integrate with MAX, the National Instruments utility for configuring and testing your measurement and automation system. The MAX icon appears on your desktop after you install NI Vision Acquisition Software.

Installing from an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle

If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • ISC-1780
  • ISC-1781
  • ISC-1782
  • ISC-1783
  • NI 1483
  • NI PCIe-1427
  • NI PCIe-1429
  • NI PCIe-1430
  • NI PCIe-1433
  • NI PCIe-8231
  • NI PCIe-8235
  • NI PCIe-8252
  • NI PCIe-8254R
  • NI PCIe-8255R
  • NI PXIe-8234
  • NI PXIe-8234 with NI Vision Acquisition Software
  • PCI-1405
  • PCI-1407
  • PCI-1408
  • PCI-1409
  • PCI-1410
  • PCI-1411
  • PCI-1422
  • PCI-1424
  • PCI-1426
  • PCI-1427
  • PCI-1428
  • PCI-8252
  • PCI-8252 with NI Vision Acquisition Software
  • PCI-8254R
  • PCIe-1437
  • PCIe-1473R
  • PCIe-1477
  • PXI-1405
  • PXI-1407
  • PXI-1408
  • PXI-1409
  • PXI-1411
  • PXI-1422
  • PXI-1424
  • PXI-1428
  • PXI-8231
  • PXI-8231 with NI Vision Acquisition Software
  • PXI-8252
  • PXI-8252 with NI Vision Acquisition Software
  • PXIe-1435

