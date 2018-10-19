Download Link: VAS1850.zip
Filesize: 3146 MB
Checksum (MD5): 8bd8feab0d3c8786fe5a5af20a74476a
Download Language: English
Product Line: Vision Software
Version: 18.5
Release date: 10-19-2018
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Embedded Standard 7 (SP1); Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
NI Vision Acquisition Software (VAS) enables you to acquire, display, and save images from a range of industry standard cameras interfaces including GigE Vision, USB3 Vision, and Camera Link. You can also use this software to conveniently control digital I/O on NI vision hardware. With a set of easy-to-use functions and example programs, you can quickly create applications using LabVIEW, LabVIEW NXG, and C/C++.
Complete the following steps to install NI Vision Acquisition Software:
Note: You must have administrator access to install the NI Vision Acquisition Software.
NI-IMAQ and NI-IMAQdx integrate with MAX, the National Instruments utility for configuring and testing your measurement and automation system. The MAX icon appears on your desktop after you install NI Vision Acquisition Software.
If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.
The following devices are supported for use with this download: