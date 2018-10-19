Installation Instructions

Operating Systems

Windows 10 64 bit; Windows 10 32 bit; Windows 8.1 64 bit; Windows 8.1 x86; Windows 7 SP1 64 bit; Windows 7 SP1 x86; Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1; Windows Server 2008 R2 x64; Windows Server 2012 R2 x64

Complete the following steps to install NI Vision Acquisition Software:

Note: You must have administrator access to install the NI Vision Acquisition Software.

Insert the NI Vision Acquisition Software installation media. If you do not have autorun enabled, double-click autorun.exe . If you have autorun enabled, autorun.exe runs automatically. Follow the onscreen instructions.

NI-IMAQ and NI-IMAQdx integrate with MAX, the National Instruments utility for configuring and testing your measurement and automation system. The MAX icon appears on your desktop after you install NI Vision Acquisition Software.

If you purchased this product with an NI Software Suite or NI Product Bundle, use the installation media that shipped with your purchase to install this product.