Description

The Virtual Instrument Software Architecture (VISA) is a standard for configuring, programming, and troubleshooting instrumentation systems comprising GPIB, VXI, PXI, serial (RS232/RS485), Ethernet/LXI, and/or USB interfaces. The NI-VISA Run-Time Engine provides only run-time support for NI-VISA applications. This download provides a smaller disk footprint for systems where run-time support is necessary, but other NI-VISA components such as development support (e.g. LabVIEW and C API support) and PXI configuration are not required.