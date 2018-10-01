NI VeriStand 2018 LabVIEW Models for NI Linux Real-Time Targets 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 1.47 MB

Checksum (MD5): e976ae1a82d757545f2fa11d4e40e2a6

Download Language: English

Product Line: VeriStand

Version: 2018

Release date: 10-01-2018

Software type: Other

Operating system: Windows

Description

This package installs support for building LabVIEW models into .lvmodelso files compatible with NI Linux Real-Time targets. This allows execution of LabVIEW models using the Model Interface Toolkit or within a NI VeriStand system.

For guidance on using this feature, see Creating Models in NI LabVIEW for Use in NI VeriStand.


Known Issues


  • If you are using Control Design & Simulation Module components in your LabVIEW model, you may need to mass compile your model VI (in LabVIEW, select Options->Advanced->Mass Compile) before attempting to build your model.
  • The LabVIEW project that contains your model cannot have two VIs with the same name.

Installation Instructions

To install this feature, you must first install NI Package Manager. Once NI Package Manager has been installed, open this .nipkg file in NI Package Manager to proceed with installation.

This feature also has the following dependencies, which must be installed to build LabVIEW Models for use on NI Linux Real-Time controllers:

