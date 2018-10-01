Download Link: ni-veristand-lvmodel-generator_18.0.0.49152-0+f0_windows_x64.nipkg
Filesize: 1.47 MB
Checksum (MD5): e976ae1a82d757545f2fa11d4e40e2a6
Download Language: English
Product Line: VeriStand
Version: 2018
Release date: 10-01-2018
Software type: Other
Operating system: Windows
This package installs support for building LabVIEW models into .lvmodelso files compatible with NI Linux Real-Time targets. This allows execution of LabVIEW models using the Model Interface Toolkit or within a NI VeriStand system.
For guidance on using this feature, see Creating Models in NI LabVIEW for Use in NI VeriStand.