Product Line: VeriStand
Version: 2018
Release date: 07-04-2018
These are the default NI VeriStand 2018 license files that install with NI VeriStand 2018. If for some reason your NI VeriStand 2018 license files become corrupt or are removed, follow the directions to restore the default files. The license file for the LabVIEW Model Interface Toolkit is also included.
Download "NI_VeriStand_2018_EvalLicense.zip" and extract the files. Follow the installation instructions to install the licenses of interest. After the files are installed, you may need to re-activate NI VeriStand through the NI License Manager.
To install the license files, copy the license files of interest to:
%SystemDrive%\ProgramData\National Instruments\License Manager\Licenses
ProgramData is a hidden Windows used to store program settings, user data etc. Refer microsoft.com for more information on the ProgramData folder and how to view hidden folders/files. Activate VeriStand if needed.