Description

Although VeriStand provides most of the general functionality required by a real-time testing application, NI has designed the environment so that it can be customized and extended when necessary to ensure it always meets your application requirements.

The NI Synchronization Add-On provides support for synchronization between PXI modules and PXI chassis, including both the system time and chassis reference clock. For details on supported time references, supported hardware, and driver requirements, refer to the Hardware Support and Requirements.

For a list of supported and unsupported Add-Ons for VeriStand, check out VeriStand Add-Ons. For assistance with the NI Synchronization Add-On for VeriStand, please contact National Instruments Support at ni.com/support. Note that National Instruments can only provide support for installations of these Add-Ons acquired from ni.com/download or NI Package Manager. National Instruments cannot provide support for Add-Ons downloaded from GitHub or other sources because we cannot account for any modifications made to the source code.