Download Link: ni-synchronization-veristand-2018-support_18.6.0.1_windows_x64.nipkg


Filesize: 2.41 MB

Checksum (MD5): 78d94c99f6bfcb08f36b712565eca588

Download Language: English

Product Line: VeriStand

Version: 2018 SP1

Release date: 04-09-2019

Software type: Addons

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

Although VeriStand provides most of the general functionality required by a real-time testing application, NI has designed the environment so that it can be customized and extended when necessary to ensure it always meets your application requirements.


The NI Synchronization Add-On provides support for synchronization between PXI modules and PXI chassis, including both the system time and chassis reference clock. For details on supported time references, supported hardware, and driver requirements, refer to the Hardware Support and Requirements.


For a list of supported and unsupported Add-Ons for VeriStand, check out VeriStand Add-Ons. For assistance with the NI Synchronization Add-On for VeriStand, please contact National Instruments Support at ni.com/support. Note that National Instruments can only provide support for installations of these Add-Ons acquired from ni.com/download or NI Package Manager. National Instruments cannot provide support for Add-Ons downloaded from GitHub or other sources because we cannot account for any modifications made to the source code.

Installation Instructions

To install this feature, you must first install NI Package Manager. Once NI Package Manager has been installed, open this .nipkg file in NI Package Manager to proceed with installation.

