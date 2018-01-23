Download Link: NIUS1700.zip
Filesize: 184.02 MB
Checksum (MD5): 6089249999f9eb399debed88b5fa04f5
Download Language: Chinese (Simplified); English; French; German; Japanese; Korean
Product Line: Utility Software
Version: 17.0
Release date: 01-23-2018
Software type: Utility
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit
NI Update Service 17.0 is the latest version available for download. It is required to receive future upgrades to NI software through NI Update Service. It includes an improved response time, important bug fixes, and additional functionality to deliver more finely targeted critical updates. It also delivers service packs and major upgrades for all NI software to users with a Standard Service Program.