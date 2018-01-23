NI Update Service 17.0 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 184.02 MB

Checksum (MD5): 6089249999f9eb399debed88b5fa04f5

Download Language: Chinese (Simplified); English; French; German; Japanese; Korean

Product Line: Utility Software

Version: 17.0

Release date: 01-23-2018

Software type: Utility

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit

NI Update Service 17.0 is the latest version available for download. It is required to receive future upgrades to NI software through NI Update Service. It includes an improved response time, important bug fixes, and additional functionality to deliver more finely targeted critical updates. It also delivers service packs and major upgrades for all NI software to users with a Standard Service Program. 

