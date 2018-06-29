Description

For additional information, please refer to the readme.html attached above.



Thank you for using NI-TimeSync 18.1. NI-TimeSync is a distribution of software synchronization plug-ins. You can use these plug-ins alone or alongside supported hardware products including NI-Sync devices to create a synchronized system.



The NI-TimeSync plug-in automatically synchronizes the LabVIEW RT system date and time. The API is based on interacting with the system time. NI-TimeSync 18.1 supports the following NI Application Development Environments: