To get started:

  • Click the Download Link link above.
  • Your browser will begin downloading the standalone installer for your software.
  • Once the standalone installer has been downloaded, launch the executable and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.

Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI

Version: 18.1

Release date: 06-29-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: PharLap; NI Linux Real Time; VxWorks; Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit

Description

For additional information, please refer to the readme.html attached above. 

Thank you for using NI-TimeSync 18.1. NI-TimeSync is a distribution of software synchronization plug-ins. You can use these plug-ins alone or alongside supported hardware products including NI-Sync devices to create a synchronized system.

The NI-TimeSync plug-in automatically synchronizes the LabVIEW RT system date and time. The API is based on interacting with the system time. NI-TimeSync 18.1 supports the following NI Application Development Environments:

NI Application Software Versions Supported by NI-TimeSync 18.1
NI LabVIEW NI LabVIEW 2015 SP1, 2016, 2017, and 2018
LabVIEW RT LabVIEW RT 2015 SP1, 2016, 2017, and 2018

 

Installation Instructions

NI-TimeSync requires LabVIEW RT 2015 or later, as well as LabVIEW RT target hardware.

Follow these steps to install NI-TimeSync 18.1

  1. Download NITS1810.exe
  2. Run the self-extracting NITS1810.exe and follow the posted instructions. This will create the installation files necessary for installing NI-TimeSync 18.1
  3. After extraction is complete, run setup.exe to launch the installer
  4. Install the software to your LabVIEW RT target through Measurement & Automation Explorer (MAX).

