Download Link: NITS1810.exe
Filesize: 496.98 MB
Checksum (MD5): be6de9ef1d762e9cfea10e13ff7df424
Download Language: English
Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI
Version: 18.1
Release date: 06-29-2018
Software type: Driver
Operating system: PharLap; NI Linux Real Time; VxWorks; Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit
For additional information, please refer to the readme.html attached above.
Thank you for using NI-TimeSync 18.1. NI-TimeSync is a distribution of software synchronization plug-ins. You can use these plug-ins alone or alongside supported hardware products including NI-Sync devices to create a synchronized system.
The NI-TimeSync plug-in automatically synchronizes the LabVIEW RT system date and time. The API is based on interacting with the system time. NI-TimeSync 18.1 supports the following NI Application Development Environments:
|NI Application Software
|Versions Supported by NI-TimeSync 18.1
|NI LabVIEW
|NI LabVIEW 2015 SP1, 2016, 2017, and 2018
|LabVIEW RT
|LabVIEW RT 2015 SP1, 2016, 2017, and 2018
NI-TimeSync requires LabVIEW RT 2015 or later, as well as LabVIEW RT target hardware.
Follow these steps to install NI-TimeSync 18.1