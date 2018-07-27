NI TestStand 2017 Semiconductor Module Evaluation License Files 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Product Line: LabVIEW

Version: 2017

Release date: 07-27-2018

Software type: Module

Operating system: Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 32-bit; Windows 7 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

These are the default Evaluation License Files which install with NI TestStand 2017 Semiconductor Module. They can be used to replace the original license files if needed.

Installation Instructions

  1. Open NI License Manager.
  2. Select Menu»Install License File...
  3. Browse to the evaluation license file, then click OK.

 

