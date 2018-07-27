Download Link: TestStand_SemiDev_PKG_170000.lc
Filesize: 513 Byte
Checksum (MD5): 6dc42678c81b1b90341554c6dcedad79
Download Language: English
Product Line: LabVIEW
Version: 2017
Release date: 07-27-2018
Software type: Module
Operating system: Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 32-bit; Windows 7 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
These are the default Evaluation License Files which install with NI TestStand 2017 Semiconductor Module. They can be used to replace the original license files if needed.