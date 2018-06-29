Description

The TestStand ATML toolkit can translate ATML TestDescription documents into TestStand template sequences, template LabVIEW VIs, and LabWindows™/CVI functions that you can use as starting points to develop your test software. You can also use the toolkit to apply incremental changes from an updated ATML TestDescription document to a previously translated TestStand sequence file and its code modules. In addition, you can write custom code generators to enhance the LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI code that is generated.



The toolkit increases the amount of information in the ATML TestResult report compared to the current version of TestStand, providing more relevant and rich information in your test result reports.