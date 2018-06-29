TestStand ATML Toolkit for TestStand 2017 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Available Downloads:

Browser Download

Choose your download option


Filesize: 187.73 MB

Checksum (MD5): 1f4af7725a090ef4eb0f38f22ef9798b

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: LabVIEW

Version: 2017

Release date: 06-29-2018

Software type: Addons

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Embedded Standard 7 (SP1); Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Activations/Upgrades

Download the current evaluation software

Description

The TestStand ATML toolkit can translate ATML TestDescription documents into TestStand template sequences, template LabVIEW VIs, and LabWindows™/CVI functions that you can use as starting points to develop your test software. You can also use the toolkit to apply incremental changes from an updated ATML TestDescription document to a previously translated TestStand sequence file and its code modules. In addition, you can write custom code generators to enhance the LabVIEW or LabWindows/CVI code that is generated.

The toolkit increases the amount of information in the ATML TestResult report compared to the current version of TestStand, providing more relevant and rich information in your test result reports.

Your Feedback

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit