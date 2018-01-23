NI System Configuration 17.5 Run-Time Engine 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Product Line: Utility Software

Version: 17.5

Release date: 01-23-2018

Software type: Utility

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Embedded Standard 7 (SP1); Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit

Description

Thank you for using NI System Configuration 17.5. NI System Configuration provides a common programmatic interface for customers to find and configure devices and remote systems.

The NI System Configuration 17.5 Run-Time Engine provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications developed using the full version of NI System Configuration 17.5.

For additional information, please refer to the readme.html attached above.ª

Installation Instructions

Download and run the self-extracting executable. This will run the installer for the products listed.

