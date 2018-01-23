Download Link: syscfg1750runtime.exe
Filesize: 79.74 MB
Checksum (MD5): 71b6d302aaf4b2663c7970cbf30d1f1a
Download Language: English
Product Line: Utility Software
Version: 17.5
Release date: 01-23-2018
Software type: Utility
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Embedded Standard 7 (SP1); Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit
Thank you for using NI System Configuration 17.5. NI System Configuration provides a common programmatic interface for customers to find and configure devices and remote systems.
The NI System Configuration 17.5 Run-Time Engine provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications developed using the full version of NI System Configuration 17.5.
For additional information, please refer to the readme.html attached above.ª
Download and run the self-extracting executable. This will run the installer for the products listed.