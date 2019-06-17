Download Link: ni-sync_19.1.0_offline.iso
Filesize: 1613.77 MB
Checksum (MD5): 82c4d65abf1b18bec6971d7255e530c9
Download Language: English
Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI
Version: 19.1
Release date: 06-17-2019
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Pharlap ETS; NI Linux Real Time; Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
For a complete list of supported products, please refer to the ReadMe.html attached above.
Thank you for using NI-Sync 19.1. NI-Sync is the latest synchronization driver for NI Timing and Synchronization hardware modules.
Install Application Development Environments (NI LabVIEW/LabVIEW RT) before installing NI-Sync. NI-Sync 19.1 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:
|NI Application Software
|Versions Supported by NI-Sync 19.1
|NI LabVIEW
|2016 SP1, 2017 SP1, 2018, 2019
|LabVIEW RT
|2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
|LabWindows™/CVI™
|2012, 2013, 2015, 2017
|VeriStand
|2018 SP1