Filesize: 1613.77 MB

Checksum (MD5): 82c4d65abf1b18bec6971d7255e530c9

Supporting Files:

Download Language: English

Product Line: PXI/CompactPCI

Version: 19.1

Release date: 06-17-2019

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Pharlap ETS; NI Linux Real Time; Windows 10 32-bit; Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 32-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

For a complete list of supported products, please refer to the ReadMe.html attached above. 


Thank you for using NI-Sync 19.1.  NI-Sync is the latest synchronization driver for NI Timing and Synchronization hardware modules.


Install Application Development Environments (NI LabVIEW/LabVIEW RT) before installing NI-Sync. NI-Sync 19.1 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

NI Application Software Versions Supported by NI-Sync 19.1
NI LabVIEW 2016 SP1, 2017 SP1, 2018, 2019
LabVIEW RT 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019
LabWindows™/CVI™ 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017
VeriStand 2018 SP1

 

Installation Instructions

  1. Download ni-sync_19.1_online.exe
  2. Run the installer and follow the posted instructions. This will create the installation files necessary for NI-Sync 19.1, including NI Package Manager if it is not already installed.

 

