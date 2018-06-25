Download Link: SwitchExecutive_Dev_PKG_180000.lc
Filesize: 502 Byte
Checksum (MD5): cfc6fa0d47bca69f891d4636ef99c525
Download Language: English
Product Line: Switches
Version: 2018
Release date: 06-25-2018
Software type: Other
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
These are the default Switch Executive 2018 Evaluation License Files which install with Switch Executive 2018.
Follow the link below if you are looking to download the Evaluation software:
Windows 10 /8.1/7
Copy files to "C:\Users\All Users\National Instruments\License Manager\Licenses" and activate.