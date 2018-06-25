NI Switch Executive 2018 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Available Downloads:

Browser Download

Download Link: NISE1800.zip


To get started:

  • Click the Download Link link above.
  • Your browser will begin downloading the standalone installer for your software.
  • Once the standalone installer has been downloaded, launch the executable and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.

Filesize: 590.94 MB

Checksum (MD5): 405a19538ed86815317758fa98df767a

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.

Download Language: English

Product Line: Switches

Version: 2018

Release date: 06-25-2018

Software type: Application Software

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

The point-and-click graphical configuration and automatic routing capabilities make it easy to design your switch system. Using intuitive channel aliases and route names keeps your system documented for future modifications. Save time and increase test code reuse by integrating your system with NI TestStand, LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI, and Measurement Studio.

Features

  • Support for LabVIEW 2018 and LabVIEW NGX 2.1

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install NI Switch Executive:

  1. Download the compressed folder NISE1800.zip.
  2. Run the contained "Setup.exe" executable. This will install NI Switch Executive 2018

Your Feedback

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit