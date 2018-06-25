Download Link: NISE1800.zip
Filesize: 590.94 MB
Checksum (MD5): 405a19538ed86815317758fa98df767a
Download Language: English
Product Line: Switches
Version: 2018
Release date: 06-25-2018
Software type: Application Software
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
The point-and-click graphical configuration and automatic routing capabilities make it easy to design your switch system. Using intuitive channel aliases and route names keeps your system documented for future modifications. Save time and increase test code reuse by integrating your system with NI TestStand, LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI, and Measurement Studio.
Perform the following steps to install NI Switch Executive: