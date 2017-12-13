NI Switch Executive 2015 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Product Line: Switches

Version: 15.1

Release date: 12-13-2017

Software type: Application Software

Operating system: Windows 8; Windows 8.1; Windows 7; Windows Vista; Windows XP (SP3) 32-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2003 R2 32-bit

Description

The point-and-click graphical configuration and automatic routing capabilities make it easy to design your switch system. Using intuitive channel aliases and route names keeps your system documented for future modifications. Save time and increase test code reuse by integrating your system with NI TestStand, LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI, and Measurement Studio.

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install NI Switch Executive:

  1. Download the self-extracting executable NISE1511.exe.
  2. Run the self-extracting executable. This will install NI Switch Executive 2015

