Thank you for using NI-Switch 17.5. NI-Switch 17.5 provides support for customers using NI PXI, PXIe, and SCXI Switch products.

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-Switch 17.5. NI-Switch 17.5 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

NI Application Software Versions Support by NI-Switch 17.5 NI LabVIEW 2014, 2015, 2016, or 2017 NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014, 2015, 2016, or 2017 NI LabVIEW NXG 2.0 LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 or later LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module 2013 or later

NI-Switch 17.5 and later supports the following switch products: