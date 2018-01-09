Download Link: NISWITCH1750.exe
Product Line: Switches
Version: 17.5
Release date: 01-09-2018
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP2) 64-bit
Thank you for using NI-Switch 17.5. NI-Switch 17.5 provides support for customers using NI PXI, PXIe, and SCXI Switch products.
Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-Switch 17.5. NI-Switch 17.5 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:
|NI Application Software
|Versions Support by NI-Switch 17.5
|NI LabVIEW
|2014, 2015, 2016, or 2017
|NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module
|2014, 2015, 2016, or 2017
|NI LabVIEW NXG
|2.0
|LabWindows™/CVI™
|2013 or later
|LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module
|2013 or later
NI-Switch 17.5 and later supports the following switch products:
The following devices are supported for use with this download: