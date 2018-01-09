NI Switch 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Download Language: English; Japanese

Product Line: Switches

Version: 17.5

Release date: 01-09-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP2) 64-bit

Description

Thank you for using NI-Switch 17.5. NI-Switch 17.5 provides support for customers using NI PXI, PXIe, and SCXI Switch products.

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-Switch 17.5. NI-Switch 17.5 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

NI Application Software Versions Support by NI-Switch 17.5
NI LabVIEW 2014, 2015, 2016, or 2017
NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module 2014, 2015, 2016, or 2017
NI LabVIEW NXG 2.0
LabWindows™/CVI™ 2013 or later
LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module 2013 or later

Supported Hardware

NI-Switch 17.5 and later supports the following switch products:

  • SWB/NI-2810
  • SWB/NI-2811
  • SWB/NI-2812
  • SWB/NI-2813
  • SWB/NI-2814
  • SWB/NI-2815
  • SWB/NI-2816
  • SWB/NI-2817
  • SWB/NI-2833
  • SWB/NI-2834
  • SWB/NI-2865A
  • PXI-2800
  • PXI/PXIe-2529
  • PXI-2530
  • PXI-2530B
  • PXI/PXIe-2531
  • PXI/PXIe-2532
  • PXI/PXIe-2532B
  • PXI-2533
  • PXI-2534
  • PXI-2535
  • PXI-2536
  • PXIe-2737
  • PXIe-2738
  • PXIe-2739
  • PXI-2501
  • PXI-2503
  • PXIe-2524
  • PXIe-2525
  • PXIe-2526
  • PXI/PXIe-2527
  • PXI/PXIe-2575
  • PXI-2576
  • PXI-2584
  • PXI-2585
  • PXIe-2746
  • PXIe-2747
  • PXIe-2748
  • PXI-2720
  • PXI-2722
  • PXIe-2725
  • PXIe-2727
  • PXI-2567
  • PXI-2520
  • PXI-2521
  • PXI-2522
  • PXI-2523
  • PXI-2564
  • PXI-2565
  • PXI-2566
  • PXI-2568
  • PXI/PXIe-2569
  • PXI-2570
  • PXI-2571
  • PXI-2586
  • PXI/PXIe-2540
  • PXI/PXIe-2541
  • PXI/PXIe-2543
  • PXI/PXIe-2544
  • PXI-2545
  • PXI-2546
  • PXI-2547
  • PXI-2554
  • PXI-2555
  • PXI-2556
  • PXI-2557
  • PXI-2590
  • PXI-2591
  • PXI/PXIe-2593
  • PXI-2594
  • PXI-2595
  • PXI-2596
  • PXI-2597
  • PXI-2796
  • PXI-2797
  • PXI/PXIe-2542
  • PXI-2548
  • PXI-2549
  • PXI-2558
  • PXI-2559
  • PXI-2599
  • PXI-2799
  • PXI-2510
  • PXI/PXIe-2512
  • PXI/PXIe-2514
  • PXI/PXIe-2515
  • PXI-2598
  • PXI-2798
  • PXIe-2790
  • SCXI-1160
  • SCXI-1161
  • SCXI-1166
  • SCXI-1169
  • SCXI-1127
  • SCXI-1128
  • SCXI-1129
  • SCXI-1130
  • SCXI-1175
  • SCXI-1191
  • SCXI-1163R
  • SCXI-1167
  • SCXI-1192
  • SCXI-1190
  • SCXI-1193
  • SCXI-1194
  • SCXI-1195

Features

  • Support for NI LabVIEW NXG 2.0

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install NI-Switch: Download and run the self-extracting executable NISWITCH1750.exe. This will install NI-Switch17.5 and all necessary driver files. To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-Switch distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.

