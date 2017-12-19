NI-SCOPE 17.5.1 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 2285.57 MB

Checksum (MD5): 6d66c1a2d813d7de38826257321b39a3

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.
Supporting Files:

Download Language: English; Japanese

Product Line: Digitizers/Oscilloscopes

Version: 17.5

Release date: 12-19-2017

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Embedded Standard 7 (SP1); Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit

Description

This software installation provides support for customers using NI high-speed oscilloscopes/digitizers. To program NI high-speed oscilloscopes/digitizers, use the NI-SCOPE API. The NI High Speed Digitizers Getting Started Guide provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using an NI high-speed oscilloscope/digitizer.

New Features

NI-SCOPE 17.5 adds support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0.

NI-SCOPE 17.1 adds support for PXIe-5172.

  • PXIe-5172 (4 channel, 325T FPGA)
  • PXIe-5172 (8 channel, 325T FPGA)
  • PXIe-5172 (8 channel, 410T FPGA)

NI-SCOPE 16.1 adds support for PXIe-5164.

NI-SCOPE 16.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2016 (32- and 64-bit).

NI-SCOPE 15.1.1 adds bug fixes for incompatability with NI-RFSA and NI-RFMx.

NI-SCOPE 15.1 includes the following new features:

  • Support for the NI PXIe-5170R and the NI PXIe-5171R reconfigurable oscilloscopes
  • Support for FPGA extensions

NI-SCOPE 15.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2015.

NI-SCOPE 14.1 includes the following new features:

  • Support for the NI PXIe-5105 and the NI PXIe-5114
  • Debugging for the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel

NI-SCOPE 14.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2014.

NI-SCOPE 4.1.3 adds a bug fix for VIs in LabVIEW 2013.

NI-SCOPE 4.1.1 adds a critical bug fix for an issue affecting NI PXIe-5185/5186 digitizers.

NI-SCOPE 4.1 includes the following new features:

  • Support for the NI PXIe-5160, a 2.5 GS/s high-speed digitizer
  • NI-P2P support for the NI PXIe-5160 and the NI PXIe-5162

NI-SCOPE 4.0.5 adds support for LabVIEW 2013.

NI-SCOPE 4.0 adds support for the NI PXIe-5162, a 5 GS/s high-speed digitizer.


Supported Application Development Environments (ADEs)

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-SCOPE.  NI-SCOPE 17.1 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

 

NI Application Software Versions Support by NI-SCOPE 17.1
NI LabVIEW 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017
LabVIEW NXG 2.0
NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module3 2014 SP1 or later
LabWindows™/CVI™ 2014 or later
LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module3 2014 or later

3 No support for the PXIe-5461 and PXIe-517X reconfigurable oscilloscopes.

Note: Not all devices are supported by the LabVIEW Real-Time Module.

LabVIEW Real-Time Module
Supported Hardware
NI 5105
NI 5114
NI 5122
NI 5124
NI 5142
NI 5152
NI 5153
NI 5154
NI 5160
NI 5162
NI 5185
NI 5186
NI 5622
NI 5900
NI 5922

 

Hardware Product Supported Under Windows 10 (32-bit)/8.1 (32-bit)/7 (32-bit)1 Supported Under Windows 10 (64-bit)/8.1 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)
NI PXI/PCI-5102
Yes
No
NI PCMCIA/USB/AT-51021
No
No
NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5105
Yes
Yes
NI PXI/PCI-5112
Yes
No
NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5114
Yes
Yes
NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5122
Yes
Yes
NI PXI/PCI-5124
Yes
Yes
NI USB-5132/5133
Yes
Yes
NI PXI/PCI-5142
Yes
Yes
NI PXI/PCI-5152
Yes
Yes
NI PXI/PCI-5153
Yes
Yes
NI PXI/PCI-5154
Yes
Yes
NI PXIe-5160/5162
Yes
Yes
NI PXIe-5164
Yes
Yes
NI PXIe-5185/5186
Yes
Yes
NI PXIe-5170R/5171R
Yes
Yes
NI PXIe-5172R
Yes
Yes
NI PXI-5620
Yes
No
NI PXI-5621
No
No
NI PXIe-5622
Yes
Yes
NI PXI-5900
Yes
Yes
NI PCI-59112
No
No
NI PXI/PCI-5922
Yes
Yes
1MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/7.
2NI PCMCIA/USB/AT-5102 and NI PCI-5911 are Legacy products.

Installation Instructions

Perform the following steps to install NI-SCOPE:

  1. Download the NISCOPE1751.zip file and run it to extract it to a local directory on your hard drive.
  2. Find the autorun.exe executable and run it to install NI-SCOPE.

It is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-SCOPE distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.

