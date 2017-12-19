Download Link: NISCOPE1751.zip
Filesize: 2285.57 MB
Checksum (MD5): 6d66c1a2d813d7de38826257321b39a3
Download Language: English; Japanese
Product Line: Digitizers/Oscilloscopes
Version: 17.5
Release date: 12-19-2017
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Embedded Standard 7 (SP1); Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
This software installation provides support for customers using NI high-speed oscilloscopes/digitizers. To program NI high-speed oscilloscopes/digitizers, use the NI-SCOPE API. The NI High Speed Digitizers Getting Started Guide provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using an NI high-speed oscilloscope/digitizer.
NI-SCOPE 17.5 adds support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0.
NI-SCOPE 17.1 adds support for PXIe-5172.
NI-SCOPE 16.1 adds support for PXIe-5164.
NI-SCOPE 16.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2016 (32- and 64-bit).
NI-SCOPE 15.1.1 adds bug fixes for incompatability with NI-RFSA and NI-RFMx.
NI-SCOPE 15.1 includes the following new features:
NI-SCOPE 15.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2015.
NI-SCOPE 14.1 includes the following new features:
NI-SCOPE 14.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2014.
NI-SCOPE 4.1.3 adds a bug fix for VIs in LabVIEW 2013.
NI-SCOPE 4.1.1 adds a critical bug fix for an issue affecting NI PXIe-5185/5186 digitizers.
NI-SCOPE 4.1 includes the following new features:
NI-SCOPE 4.0.5 adds support for LabVIEW 2013.
NI-SCOPE 4.0 adds support for the NI PXIe-5162, a 5 GS/s high-speed digitizer.
Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-SCOPE. NI-SCOPE 17.1 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:
|NI Application Software
|Versions Support by NI-SCOPE 17.1
|NI LabVIEW
|2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017
|LabVIEW NXG
|2.0
|NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module3
|2014 SP1 or later
|LabWindows™/CVI™
|2014 or later
|LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module3
|2014 or later
3 No support for the PXIe-5461 and PXIe-517X reconfigurable oscilloscopes.
Note: Not all devices are supported by the LabVIEW Real-Time Module.
|LabVIEW Real-Time Module
Supported Hardware
|NI 5105
|NI 5114
|NI 5122
|NI 5124
|NI 5142
|NI 5152
|NI 5153
|NI 5154
|NI 5160
|NI 5162
|NI 5185
|NI 5186
|NI 5622
|NI 5900
|NI 5922
|Hardware Product
|Supported Under Windows 10 (32-bit)/8.1 (32-bit)/7 (32-bit)1
|Supported Under Windows 10 (64-bit)/8.1 (64-bit)/7 (64-bit)
|NI PXI/PCI-5102
|
Yes
|
No
|NI PCMCIA/USB/AT-51021
|
No
|
No
|NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5105
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI PXI/PCI-5112
|
Yes
|
No
|NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5114
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI PXI/PXIe/PCI-5122
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI PXI/PCI-5124
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI USB-5132/5133
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI PXI/PCI-5142
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI PXI/PCI-5152
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI PXI/PCI-5153
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI PXI/PCI-5154
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI PXIe-5160/5162
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI PXIe-5164
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI PXIe-5185/5186
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI PXIe-5170R/5171R
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI PXIe-5172R
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI PXI-5620
|
Yes
|
No
|NI PXI-5621
|
No
|
No
|NI PXIe-5622
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI PXI-5900
|
Yes
|
Yes
|NI PCI-59112
|
No
|
No
|NI PXI/PCI-5922
|
Yes
|
Yes
|1MXI Express and MXI-4 are supported on Windows 10/8.1/7.
2NI PCMCIA/USB/AT-5102 and NI PCI-5911 are Legacy products.
Perform the following steps to install NI-SCOPE:
It is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-SCOPE distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.
The following devices are supported for use with this download: