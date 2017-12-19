Description

This software installation provides support for customers using NI high-speed oscilloscopes/digitizers. To program NI high-speed oscilloscopes/digitizers, use the NI-SCOPE API. The NI High Speed Digitizers Getting Started Guide provides information about how to install, configure, test, and begin using an NI high-speed oscilloscope/digitizer.

New Features

NI-SCOPE 17.5 adds support for LabVIEW NXG 2.0.

NI-SCOPE 17.1 adds support for PXIe-5172.

PXIe-5172 (4 channel, 325T FPGA)

PXIe-5172 (8 channel, 325T FPGA)

PXIe-5172 (8 channel, 410T FPGA)

NI-SCOPE 16.1 adds support for PXIe-5164.

NI-SCOPE 16.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2016 (32- and 64-bit).

NI-SCOPE 15.1.1 adds bug fixes for incompatability with NI-RFSA and NI-RFMx.

NI-SCOPE 15.1 includes the following new features:

Support for the NI PXIe-5170R and the NI PXIe-5171R reconfigurable oscilloscopes

Support for FPGA extensions

NI-SCOPE 15.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2015.

NI-SCOPE 14.1 includes the following new features:

Support for the NI PXIe-5105 and the NI PXIe-5114

Debugging for the NI-SCOPE Soft Front Panel

NI-SCOPE 14.0 adds support for LabVIEW 2014.

NI-SCOPE 4.1.3 adds a bug fix for VIs in LabVIEW 2013.

NI-SCOPE 4.1.1 adds a critical bug fix for an issue affecting NI PXIe-5185/5186 digitizers.

NI-SCOPE 4.1 includes the following new features:

Support for the NI PXIe-5160, a 2.5 GS/s high-speed digitizer

NI-P2P support for the NI PXIe-5160 and the NI PXIe-5162

NI-SCOPE 4.0.5 adds support for LabVIEW 2013.

NI-SCOPE 4.0 adds support for the NI PXIe-5162, a 5 GS/s high-speed digitizer.





Supported Application Development Environments (ADEs)

Install Application Development Environments, such as NI LabVIEW or Microsoft Visual Studio®, before installing NI-SCOPE. NI-SCOPE 17.1 supports the following NI Application Development Environment versions:

NI Application Software Versions Support by NI-SCOPE 17.1 NI LabVIEW 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 LabVIEW NXG 2.0 NI LabVIEW Real-Time Module3 2014 SP1 or later LabWindows™/CVI™ 2014 or later LabWindows™/CVI™ Real-Time Module3 2014 or later

3 No support for the PXIe-5461 and PXIe-517X reconfigurable oscilloscopes.

Note: Not all devices are supported by the LabVIEW Real-Time Module.

LabVIEW Real-Time Module

Supported Hardware NI 5105 NI 5114 NI 5122 NI 5124 NI 5142 NI 5152 NI 5153 NI 5154 NI 5160 NI 5162 NI 5185 NI 5186 NI 5622 NI 5900 NI 5922