Download Link: NIRFSGPLIBRTE250.exe
Filesize: 87.85 MB
Checksum (MD5): 7d60de5d2c46560797240d773e4d534f
Download Language: English
Product Line: RF
Version: 2.5
Release date: 07-03-2018
Software type: Run-Time
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
NI-RFSG Playback Library Runtime for LabVIEW provides a smaller footprint runtime driver for deploying applications developed using NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.5 (Full Version).
This distribution is intended for expert NI-RFmx customers only. With this distribution you cannot configure, name, or test devices without custom built applications.
NI-RFSG Playback Library Runtime contains all the features of the full version of NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.5 except for the following:
Perform the following steps to install NI-RFSG Playback Library Runtime:
To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-RFSG Playback Library distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.