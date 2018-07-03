Description

NI-RFSG Playback Library Runtime for LabVIEW provides a smaller footprint runtime driver for deploying applications developed using NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.5 (Full Version).

This distribution is intended for expert NI-RFmx customers only. With this distribution you cannot configure, name, or test devices without custom built applications.

NI-RFSG Playback Library Runtime contains all the features of the full version of NI-RFSG Playback Library 2.5 except for the following: