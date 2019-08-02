NI-RFSG 19.1 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Filesize: 3.64 MB

Checksum (MD5): 43c66d7d9cd5cda9808dfcf4fcea0048

Product Line: RF

Version: 19.1

Release date: 08-02-2019

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP2) 64-bit

Description

NI-RFSG 19.1 includes the following new features:

  • Support for the PXIe-5830/5831
  • Support for LO sharing on the PXIe-5830/5831 to improve phase noise performance
  • Support for the PXIe-5830/5831 in the NI-RFSG SFP

Installation Instructions

NI installs NI-RFSG using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, NI-RFSG installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

If an internet connection is not available to install NI-RFSA through NI Package Manager, the installation can be completed manually. Download the ISO from the Supporting Files section of this web page and select autorun.exe.

Supported hardware

The following devices are supported for use with this download:

  • PXI-5610
  • PXI-5650
  • PXI-5651
  • PXI-5652
  • PXI-5670
  • PXI-5671
  • PXIe-5611
  • PXIe-5644
  • PXIe-5645
  • PXIe-5646
  • PXIe-5650
  • PXIe-5651
  • PXIe-5652
  • PXIe-5653
  • PXIe-5654
  • PXIe-5672
  • PXIe-5673
  • PXIe-5673E
  • PXIe-5820
  • PXIe-5830
  • PXIe-5831
  • PXIe-5840

