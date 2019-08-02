Download Link: ni-rfsa_19.1_online.exe
Filesize: 3.64 MB
Checksum (MD5): 8365f11e6b09850a6285dc54a891f7cd
Download Language: English
Product Line: RF
Version: 19.1
Release date: 08-02-2019
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10 64-bit; Windows 8.1 64-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
NI-RFSA 19.1 includes the following new features:
NI installs NI-RFSA using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, NI-RFSA installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.
If an internet connection is not available to install NI-RFSA through NI Package Manager, the installation can be completed manually. Download the ISO from the Supporting Files section of this web page and select autorun.exe.
The following devices are supported for use with this download: