Installation Instructions

NI installs NI-RFSA using NI Package Manager. If you do not already have NI software installed, NI-RFSA installs NI Package Manager to handle the installation of your NI software. Visit ni.com/info and enter the Info Code NIPMDownload to download NI Package Manager. Refer to the NI Package Manager Manual for more information about installing, removing, and upgrading NI software using NI Package Manager.

If an internet connection is not available to install NI-RFSA through NI Package Manager, the installation can be completed manually. Download the ISO from the Supporting Files section of this web page and select autorun.exe.