Description

NI-RFmx WCDMA Runtime(32-bit) provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications developed using NI-RFmx WCDMA 2.5 (Full Version).

This distribution is intended for expert NI-RFmx customers only. With this distribution you cannot configure, name, or test devices without custom built applications.

NI-RFmx WCDMA Runtime contains all the features of the full version of NI-RFmx WCDMA 2.5 except for the following: