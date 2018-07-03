NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Available Downloads:

Browser Download

Download Link: NIRFMXWFMCRT250.exe


To get started:

  • Click the Download Link link above.
  • Your browser will begin downloading the standalone installer for your software.
  • Once the standalone installer has been downloaded, launch the executable and follow the onscreen prompts to complete the installation of your software.

Filesize: 344.25 MB

Checksum (MD5): f43e206c028441eb53640fcc9d7a877c

Updates and Notifications:
Critical Updates and Security Notifications are posted on ni.com. Before downloading, click here to review this information.
Supporting Files:

Download Language: English

Product Line: RF

Version: 2.4

Release date: 07-03-2018

Software type: Driver

Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit

Description

NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 Readme

June 2018

This file contains important information about NI-RFmx Waveform Creator and is organized into the following sections:

New Features

Supported Hardware

System Requirements

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Executable

Documentation

Product Security and Critical Updates

Behavior Changes

Known Issues

Bug Fixes

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

New Features

NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 includes the following new features:

  • Support for waveform generation in eMTC uplink features such as,
    • Frequency Hopping
    • Guard symbols
  • Support for waveform generation in NB-IoT uplink features such as,
    • Single/multi tones
    • 15kHz/3.75kHz subcarrier spacing
    • NPUSCH Format 1/2
  • Support for LTE-LAA Resource Allocation Type 3
  • Support for 64-bit
  • Addition of the Waveform Summary window
  • Support for multi-carrier generation utility
  • Support for generating tones up to 1.25G
  • Support for updating the window duration based on LTE bandwidth
  • Improvements in the performance of waveform generation

NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.4 includes the following new features:

  • Addition of LTE-LAA waveform generation support
  • Addition of GSM power ramp-up, ramp-down, and ramp delay support
  • Addition of DSB-AM support
  • Addition of 4096 QAM support
  • Addition of Half Sine pulse shaping filter support in PSK
  • Addition of Manchester encoding support in FSK

Supported Hardware

Vector Signal Generators

  • NI PXIe-5673
  • NI PXIe-5673E

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Generators Help.

Vector Signal Transceivers

  • NI PXIe-5644R
  • NI PXIe-5645R
  • NI PXIe-5646R
  • NI PXIe-5840

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help.

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 supports the following operating systems:

  • Windows 10/8.11/7 SP12 (32-bit and 64-bit)
  • Windows Server 2012 R21 (64-bit)
  • Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note  NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum Requirements

  • Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor
  • RAM—4 GB*
  • A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768
  • Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs
  • Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.2

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

Other Required Software

  • NI-RFSG 14.5 or later

Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples

Installed Software

  • <NIDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location:
    • (32-bit OS) Program Files\National Instruments\RFmxWaveformCreator
    • (64-bit OS) Program Files\National Instruments\RFmxWaveformCreator 
  • <NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-RFmx Waveform Creator

File Locations

Item Installed Location
DLLs <NIDir>
Examples <NIDir>\examples

Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator to launch the NI-RFmx Waveform Creator.

Documentation

Documentation for NI-RFmx Waveform Creator is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description
NI-RFmx Waveform Creator Help HTML/Windows Help Information about the NI-RFmx Waveform Creator. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information:
  • An introduction to NI-RFmx Waveform Creator
  • How to get started with the application
  • A complete reference of all the different modulation schemes supported
NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 Readme HTML (this document) Information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.

Product Security and Critical Updates

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

Behavior Changes

The following items are the behavior changes in NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 from NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.4.

  • Updated the PAPR calculation for bursty signals in the presence of noise.
  • Removed restriction on configuring resource allocation type 0 and resource allocation type 1 settings in LTE.

Known Issues

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 Known Issues at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5.

Bug Fixes

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-RFmx Waveform Creator. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the NI-RFmx Waveform Creator. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

The following items are changes in NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 from NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.4

ID Fixed Issue
685187 Fixed issue where an overflow error was reported on generating LTE.
700390 Fixed issue where the PAPR calculation for bursty signals with user plugin was incorrect.

Automating the Installation of NI Products

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Installation Instructions

Perform the following step to install NI-RFmx Waveform Creator:

  1. Download and run the self-extracting executable NIRFMXWFMCRT250.exe.

To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI RF Waveform Editor distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.


Your Feedback

Rate this document

Answered Your Question?
Yes No

Submit