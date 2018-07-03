Description

NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 Readme

June 2018

NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 includes the following new features:

Support for waveform generation in eMTC uplink features such as,

Frequency Hopping Guard symbols

Support for waveform generation in NB-IoT uplink features such as,

Single/multi tones 15kHz/3.75kHz subcarrier spacing NPUSCH Format 1/2

Support for LTE-LAA Resource Allocation Type 3

Support for 64-bit

Addition of the Waveform Summary window

Support for multi-carrier generation utility

Support for generating tones up to 1.25G

Support for updating the window duration based on LTE bandwidth

Improvements in the performance of waveform generation

NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.4 includes the following new features:

Addition of LTE-LAA waveform generation support

Addition of GSM power ramp-up, ramp-down, and ramp delay support

Addition of DSB-AM support

Addition of 4096 QAM support

Addition of Half Sine pulse shaping filter support in PSK

Addition of Manchester encoding support in FSK

Vector Signal Generators

NI PXIe-5673

NI PXIe-5673E

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Generators Help.

Vector Signal Transceivers

NI PXIe-5644R

NI PXIe-5645R

NI PXIe-5646R

NI PXIe-5840

Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help.

Supported Operating Systems

NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 supports the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R21 (64-bit)

Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum Requirements

Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor

RAM—4 GB *

A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768

Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs

Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.2

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

Other Required Software

NI-RFSG 14.5 or later

Installed Software

<NIDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: (32-bit OS) Program Files\National Instruments\RFmxWaveformCreator (64-bit OS) Program Files\National Instruments\RFmxWaveformCreator

is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: <NIDocDir> is an alias for the following National Instruments file folder location: Users\Public\Documents\National Instruments\NI-RFmx Waveform Creator

File Locations

Item Installed Location DLLs <NIDir> Examples <NIDir>\examples

Executable

Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator to launch the NI-RFmx Waveform Creator.

Documentation for NI-RFmx Waveform Creator is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.

Document Format Description NI-RFmx Waveform Creator Help HTML/Windows Help Information about the NI-RFmx Waveform Creator. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information: An introduction to NI-RFmx Waveform Creator

How to get started with the application

A complete reference of all the different modulation schemes supported NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 Readme HTML (this document) Information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.

The following items are the behavior changes in NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 from NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.4.

Updated the PAPR calculation for bursty signals in the presence of noise.

Removed restriction on configuring resource allocation type 0 and resource allocation type 1 settings in LTE.

You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 Known Issues at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5.

The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-RFmx Waveform Creator. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the NI-RFmx Waveform Creator. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.

The following items are changes in NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 from NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.4

ID Fixed Issue 685187 Fixed issue where an overflow error was reported on generating LTE. 700390 Fixed issue where the PAPR calculation for bursty signals with user plugin was incorrect.

