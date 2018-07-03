Download Link: NIRFMXWFMCRT250.exe
Filesize: 344.25 MB
Checksum (MD5): f43e206c028441eb53640fcc9d7a877c
Download Language: English
Product Line: RF
Version: 2.4
Release date: 07-03-2018
Software type: Driver
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit
June 2018
This file contains important information about NI-RFmx Waveform Creator and is organized into the following sections:
Installed Software, Documentation, and Examples
Product Security and Critical Updates
Automating the Installation of NI Products
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10
Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1
NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 includes the following new features:
NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.4 includes the following new features:
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Generators Help.
Device-specific information about these modules is included in the NI RF Vector Signal Transceivers Help.
NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 supports the following operating systems:
1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.
2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.
Note NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.
NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.
*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.
|Item
|Installed Location
|DLLs
|<NIDir>
|Examples
|<NIDir>\examples
Select Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator to launch the NI-RFmx Waveform Creator.
Documentation for NI-RFmx Waveform Creator is located at Start»All Programs»National Instruments»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator»NI-RFmx Waveform Creator Documentation. The documentation set is composed of the following documents.
|Document
|Format
|Description
|NI-RFmx Waveform Creator Help
|HTML/Windows Help
Information about the NI-RFmx Waveform Creator. This help file is an HTML version of a traditional user manual that includes the following information:
|NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 Readme
|HTML (this document)
|Information about supported hardware and operating systems, new features, fixed issues, and legal notices.
For the most recent revisions of documentation and for newly released documentation, visit ni.com/manuals.
Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.
The following items are the behavior changes in NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 from NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.4.
You can access the software and documentation known issues list online. Refer to the NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 Known Issues at ni.com for an up-to-date list of known issues in NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5.
The following items are the IDs and titles of a subset of issues fixed in NI-RFmx Waveform Creator. This is not an exhaustive list of issues fixed in the current version of the NI-RFmx Waveform Creator. If you have a CAR ID, you can search this list to validate that the issue has been fixed.
The following items are changes in NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.5 from NI-RFmx Waveform Creator 2.4
|ID
|Fixed Issue
|685187
|Fixed issue where an overflow error was reported on generating LTE.
|700390
|Fixed issue where the PAPR calculation for bursty signals with user plugin was incorrect.
You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.
Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.
When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.
Perform the following step to install NI-RFmx Waveform Creator:
To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI RF Waveform Editor distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.