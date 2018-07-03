Installation Instructions

Perform the following step to install NI-RFmx Noise Figure Runtime 2.5:

Download and run the self-extracting executable NIRFmxNFLICRTE250.exe.

To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-RFmx Noise Figure 2.5 distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.