Product Line: RF
Version: 2.5
Release date: 07-03-2018
Software type: Run-Time
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 64-bit
NI-RFmx Noise Figure Runtime provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications developed using NI-RFmx Noise figure 2.5 (Full Version).
This distribution is intended for expert NI-RFmx customers only. With this distribution you cannot configure, name, or test devices without custom built applications.
Perform the following step to install NI-RFmx Noise Figure Runtime 2.5:
To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-RFmx Noise Figure 2.5 distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.