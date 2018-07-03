NI-RFmx Noise Figure 2.5 0 Ratings | 0.00 out of 5 |   Print

Description

NI-RFmx Noise Figure 2.5 Readme

June 2018

This file contains important information about NI-RFmx Noise Figure 2.5 and is organized into the following sections:

Overview

Installation Instructions

Activation Instructions

System Requirements

Product Security and Critical Updates

Automating the Installation of NI Products

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

Overview

NI-RFmx Noise Figure 2.5 installs the license files only. The Noise Figure measurement software is included in NI-RFmx SpecAn 2.5.

Installation Instructions

Install NI-RFmx SpecAn 2.5 or later before installing the NI-RFmx Noise Figure.

Activation Instructions

The Noise Figure measurement requires license activation. If you install the NI-RFmx Noise Figure 2.5 but do not activate it, you will have 30 days from the first time you use the measurement to evaluate it.

System Requirements

Supported Operating Systems

NI-RFmx Noise Figure 2.5 supports the following operating systems:

  • Windows 10/8.11/7 SP12 (32-bit and 64-bit)
  • Windows Server 2012 R21 (64-bit)
  • Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

Note  In 2016, NI-RFmx Noise Figure dropped support for Microsoft Windows 7 RTM (with no service pack), Windows Vista, Windows XP, and Windows Server 2003. NI-RFmx Noise Figure 2.5 and later will not install or run on an unsupported OS. You cannot deploy or distribute applications that use NI-RFmx Noise Figure 2.5 to an unsupported OS. Additionally, after installing NI-RFmx Noise Figure 2.5, you cannot use any installers built on this computer with any version of LabVIEW, LabWindows™/CVI™, NI TestStand™, or Measurement Studio on an unsupported OS.

For more information about the changes to our OS support for 2016, refer to KB 79UC78LS, Why Does my LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, Measurement Studio, or TestStand Built Installer Fail on Windows XP/Vista and Server 2003?.

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Note  NI-RFmx Noise Figure 2.5 does not support Windows Server non-R2 editions.

NI recommends that you have the most recent service pack for your operating system installed.

Minimum Requirements

  • Processor—1 GHz or faster 32-bit (x86) or 64-bit (x64) processor
  • RAM—4 GB*
  • A screen resolution of 1,024 x 768
  • Windows 10/8.1/7, with all available critical updates and service packs
  • Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.2

*Depending on the amount of data acquired and/or processed, a larger amount of memory may be required.

Product Security and Critical Updates

Visit ni.com/security to view and subscribe to receive security notifications about National Instruments products. Visit ni.com/critical-updates for information about critical updates from National Instruments.

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 10

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

Using NI Software with Microsoft Windows 8.1

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.

Installation Instructions

Perform the following step to install NI-RFmx Noise Figure 2.5:

  1. Download and run the self-extracting executable NIRFmxNFLIC250.exe.

To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-RFmx Noise Figure 2.5 distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.


