Download Link: NIRFmxLTERTEX64250.exe
Filesize: 343.66 MB
Checksum (MD5): 315a9e4b9b3455c1d8e5ba4c22167b45
Download Language: English
Product Line: RF
Version: 2.5
Release date: 07-03-2018
Software type: Run-Time
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 32-bit; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
NI-RFmx LTE Runtime (64-bit) provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications developed using NI-RFmx LTE 2.5 (Full Version).
This distribution is intended for expert NI-RFmx customers only. With this distribution you cannot configure, name, or test devices without custom built applications.
NI-RFmx LTE Runtime contains all the features of the full version of NI-RFmx LTE 2.5 except for the following:
Perform the following step to install NI-RFmx LTE Runtime:
To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-RFmx LTE distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.