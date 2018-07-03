Description

National Instruments Wireless Test Standard Software Readme

June 2018

For important information about your National Instruments Wireless Test Standard Software, refer to the following product-specific readme files:

Choosing Software to Install

The following product-specific summaries will help you decide which software you need to install:

NI-RFmx SpecAn—This software installation provides support for Spectral Analyzers Measurement functions in LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, C, and .NET environments.

NI-RFmx Noise Figure Runtime—This software installation provides development license support for applications that use the NI-RFmx Noise Figure API. The Noise Figure measurement requires license activation. To evaluate or activate the Noise Figure license, you must install the Noise Figure license, which is a separate installer from the NI-RFmx SpecAn installer. If you install the Noise Figure license but do not activate it, you will have 30 days from the first time you use the measurement to evaluate it.

NI-RFmx Demod—This software installation provides support for Demodulation functions in LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI, C, and .NET environments.

NI-RFmx WCDMA—This software installation provides support for making WCDMA measurements in LabVIEW, C, and .NET environments.

NI-RFmx LTE—This software installation provides support for making LTE measurements in LabVIEW, C, and .NET environments.

NI-RFmx GSM—This software installation provides support for making GSM measurements in LabVIEW, C, and .NET environments.

NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA—This software installation provides support for making TD-SCDMA measurements in LabVIEW, C, and .NET environments.

NI-RFmx CDMA2k—This software installation provides support for making CDMA2k measurements in LabVIEW, C, and .NET environments.

NI-RFmx EV-DO—This software installation provides support for making EV-DO measurements in LabVIEW, C, and .NET environments.

NI-RFSG Playback Library—This software installation provides support for generating waveform files on RF Signal Generators in LabVIEW, C, and .NET environments.

NI-RFmx Waveform Creator—This software installation provides support for creating waveform files for different RF standards.

Modulation Toolkit for LabVIEW—This software installation provides additional modulation scheme software functionality for customers using NI RF vector signal generators, NI arbitrary waveform generators, NI RF vector signal analyzers, and NI high-speed digitizers.

NI WLAN Toolkit—This software installation provides support for generating and measuring wireless local area network (WLAN) transceiver signals in LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI and C environments.

NI Bluetooth Toolkit—This software installation provides support for generating and measuring Bluetooth signals in LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI and C environments.

NI FM-RDS Toolkit—This software installation provides support for generating and measuring FM-RDS signals that conform to the UNITED STATES RBDS STANDARD,1998 specifications in LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI and C environments.

NI GNSS Simulation Toolkit—This software installation provides support for generating global navigation satellite system (GNSS) signals in LabVIEW, LabWindows/CVI and C environments.

Installation Instructions

Caution Before you install NI-RFmx products, ensure that you have uninstalled all related NI-RFmx 1.0 products. Refer to your product-specific readme file for more information about product-specific uninstallation instructions.

System Requirements

This installation requires one of the following operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (32-bit and 64-bit)

/7 SP1 (32-bit and 64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Refer to your product-specific readme file for additional requirements.

Uninstallation Instructions

You can uninstall each NI product by selecting National Instruments Software in the Windows Add/Remove Programs application. Refer to your product-specific readme file for more information about product-specific uninstallation instructions.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.