National Instruments RFmx Runtimes (64-bit) Readme

June 2018

Choosing What Software to Install

To help you decide which software to install, refer to the following descriptions:

NI-RFmx SpecAn Runtime 2.5 (64-bit)—This software installation provides runtime support for (64-bit)-built applications that use the NI-RFmx Spectrum Analysis API.

NI-RFmx Noise Figure Runtime 2.5—This software installation provides runtime license support for applications that use the NI-RFmx Noise Figure API. The Noise Figure measurement requires license activation. To activate the Noise Figure license, you must install the Noise Figure license, which is a separate installer from the NI-RFmx SpecAn installer.

NI-RFmx Demod Runtime 2.5 (64-bit)—This software installation provides runtime support for (64-bit)-built applications that use the NI-RFmx Demodulation API.

NI-RFmx GSM Runtime 2.5 (64-bit)—This software installation provides runtime support for (64-bit)-built applications that use the NI-RFmx GSM Analysis API.

NI-RFmx WCDMA Runtime 2.5 (64-bit)—This software installation provides runtime support for (64-bit)-built applications that use the NI-RFmx WCDMA Analysis API.

NI-RFmx LTE Runtime 2.5 (64-bit)—This software installation provides runtime support for (64-bit)-built applications that use the NI-RFmx LTE Analysis API.

NI-RFmx CDMA2k Runtime 2.5 (64-bit)—This software installation provides runtime support for (64-bit)-built applications that use the NI-RFmx CDMA2k Analysis API.

NI-RFmx EV-DO Runtime 2.5 (64-bit)—This software installation provides runtime support for (64-bit)-built applications that use the NI-RFmx EV-DO Analysis API.

NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA Runtime 2.5 (64-bit)—This software installation provides runtime support for (64-bit)-built applications that use the NI-RFmx TD-SCDMA Analysis API.

Installation Instructions

Caution Before you install NI-RFmx products, ensure that you have uninstalled all related NI-RFmx 1.0 products. Refer to your product-specific readme file for more information about product-specific uninstallation instructions.

System Requirements

This installation requires one of the following Microsoft operating systems:

Windows 10/8.1 1 /7 SP1 2 (64-bit)

/7 SP1 (64-bit) Windows Server 2012 R2 1 (64-bit)

(64-bit) Windows Server 2008 R2 SP12 (64-bit)

1 NI software installs VC2015 Runtime and .NET 4.6.2. Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2 require Microsoft updates to support these items. Refer to Microsoft KB2919442 and KB2919355 for more information about how to install these updates.

2 NI software is signed with a SHA-256 certificate. Windows 7 SP1, Windows Embedded Standard 7 SP1, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 require Microsoft updates to support SHA-256. Refer to Microsoft KB3033929 for more information about how to install this security update.

Uninstallation Instructions

You can uninstall each NI product by selecting National Instruments Software in the Windows Add/Remove Programs application. Refer to your product-specific readme file for more information about product-specific uninstallation instructions.

You can automate the installation of most NI products using command-line arguments to suppress some or all of the installer user interface and dialog boxes. However, starting with the August 2012 releases (products using NI Installers version 3.1 or later), you may need to perform additional steps before or during a silent installation of NI software.

If the NI product you are installing uses Microsoft .NET 4.0, the .NET installer may run before any NI software installs and may require a reboot before the installation of NI software begins. To avoid a .NET reboot, install .NET 4.0 separately before you install NI software.

For more information about automating the installation of NI products, refer to the following KnowledgeBase articles:

Microsoft Windows 10 is the latest version of the Windows operating system and features significant changes compared to previous versions. Windows 10 introduces several new capabilities and also combines features from both Windows 7 and Windows 8. For more information about NI support for Windows 10, visit ni.com/windows10.

When you install National Instruments software on Microsoft Windows 8.1, you will notice a few additional tiles in the Apps view, including shortcuts to NI application software products such as NI LabVIEW, Measurement & Automation Explorer (NI MAX), and NI Launcher. For more information about NI support for Windows 8.1, visit ni.com/windows8.