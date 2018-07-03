Download Link: NIRFmxEVDORTEX64250.exe
Filesize: 335.07 MB
Checksum (MD5): a94a54d9d0557d713020da3d6fb6f92c
Download Language: English
Product Line: RF
Version: 2.5
Release date: 07-03-2018
Software type: Run-Time
Operating system: Windows 10; Windows 8.1; Windows 7 (SP1) 64-bit; Windows Server 2012 R2 64-bit; Windows Server 2008 R2 (SP1) 64-bit
NI-RFmx EV-DO Runtime (64-bit) provides a smaller footprint run-time driver for deploying applications developed using NI-RFmx EV-DO 2.5 (Full Version).
This distribution is intended for expert NI-RFmx customers only. With this distribution you cannot configure, name, or test devices without custom built applications.
NI-RFmx EV-DO Runtime contains all the features of the full version of NI-RFmx EV-DO 2.5 except for the following:
Perform the following steps to install NI-RFmx EV-DO Runtime:
To conserve disk space you can delete the downloaded .exe file, however it is recommended that you keep the extracted installation files in case you need to add features from the NI-RFmx EV-DO distribution in the future, or plan to create your own installers using National Instruments development environments.